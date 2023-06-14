Exploring the Scope of the Global Gastritis Market Report 2023: Key Elements and Analysis

Global Gastritis market was worth USD 10.3 Bn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach USD 18.8 Bn from 2023 to 2032.
Gastritis is an inflammation of the stomach lining that may appear suddenly or persistently over a prolonged period. This condition may resolve within days or persist over longer time periods. Gastritis can be caused by multiple factors, including an infection with Helicobacter pylori, excessive alcohol consumption, long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), stress, autoimmune disorders and other medical conditions. Gastritis symptoms vary, but may include abdominal pain or discomfort, bloating, nausea, vomiting and an overwhelming feeling of fullness. Treatment aims to alleviate symptoms while simultaneously healing stomach lining tissue and treating any potential underlying causes that have been identified. Lifestyle modifications such as avoiding triggers like alcohol or NSAIDs, adopting a healthier diet, and managing stress may all help alleviate symptoms. Antibiotics may also be prescribed in cases of H. pylori infection to eliminate bacteria. Antacids, proton pump inhibitors or histamine H2-receptor blockers may be prescribed to help decrease stomach acid production and provide relief. More severe cases may require hospitalization with intravenous fluids and nutrition. It’s always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment plan when it comes to gastritis.
Leading companies operating in the Global Gastritis market profiled in the report are:
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Pfizer Inc.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Novartis AG
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Other Key Players
On the basis of Product and End User, this report exhibit market share and revenue growth:
By Type
- Acute Gastritis
- Chronic Gastritis
- Erosive Gastritis
- Non-Erosive Gastritis
By Drug Type
- Antacids
- Antibiotics
- Cytoprotective Agents
- Prokinetics
- Other Drug Types
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
By End-User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Specialty Centers
- Homecare Settings
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Other Distribution Channels
This report studies market size based on status and categorizes the Gastritis size (value & volume) by market players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top market players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa.
