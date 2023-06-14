Navigating the Generative AI in Accounting Market Landscape: Scope, Challenges, and Future Outlook by 2032

Generative AI in Accounting market was USD 211 Mn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.1% to reach USD 9,098 Mn 2023 to 2032.

Generative AI has revolutionized many fields, such as accounting. By being able to efficiently process large volumes of data, gain insights, and automate processes, this form of artificial intelligence has proven its worth as an indispensable asset for accountants and financial professionals alike.

Accounting uses of generative AI can include automating data entry, detecting anomalies in financial statements and anticipating future trends. By analyzing historical financial data, these algorithms can make accurate predictions regarding cash flow, revenue and expenses that help businesses make informed decisions and enhance financial planning processes.

Generative AI can also be employed in auditing processes. Auditors can employ AI systems to review financial records and identify any errors or fraudulent activities, while auditors use these same algorithms to spot transactions that deviate from established patterns so they can focus their efforts on high-risk areas.

Generative AI can also aid the preparation of financial statements and reports by automating repetitive tasks such as data collection and consolidation, saving accountants time and boosting overall efficiency – giving them more time for higher value activities such as data analysis or strategic decision-making.

Leading companies operating in the Global Generative AI in Accounting market profiled in the report are:

IBM Corporation

KPMG

BlackLine, Inc

SAP SE

Workday, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Intuit Inc.

UiPath Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Other Key Players

On the basis of Product and End User, this report exhibit market share and revenue growth:

Based on Deployment Model

Cloud Deployment

On-Premises Deployment

Based on Technology

Deep Learning Technology

Natural Language Processing Technology

Machine Learning Technology

Other Technologies

Based on Application

Data Entry and Processing

Fraud Detection and Risk Assessment

Financial Forecasting and Analysis

Compliance and Audit Support

Decision Support and Optimization

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Accounting Firms

Other End-Users

