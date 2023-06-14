Insights into the Generative AI in Cyber Security Market: Scope, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Generative AI in Cyber Security market was worth USD 1.6 Bn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% to reach USD 11.2 Bn to 2032.

Generative AI has emerged as an invaluable asset in cyber security. Traditional systems often struggle to keep up with ever-evolving attack vectors and therefore need innovative solutions such as Generative AI which leverage machine learning algorithms for detection, analysis, and response of cyber threats.

Generative AI excels at anomaly detection. By training on vast amounts of historical data, its models can quickly recognize deviations from normal patterns that signal potential security breaches and alert organizations in real-time to address threats before they cause lasting damage. Generative AI also learns from real-time information streams continuously adapting to new attack methods while strengthening overall security postures.

Threat intelligence is another use for generative AI in cyber security. By analyzing large volumes of data sourced from sources like social media, dark web forums and network traffic analysis, generative AI algorithms can detect potential threats and provide vital intelligence to security teams allowing organizations to stay ahead of attackers by taking preventative steps against attacks.

Additionally, generative AI can aid the automation of security operations. By analyzing and correlating large volumes of security event data, these systems can assist security teams by prioritizing alerts, investigating incidents, suggesting remediation actions and suggesting resolution plans – helping improve response times and overall efficiency.

Note, however, that while generative AI enhances cyber security capabilities, it should not be seen as a standalone solution. Human expertise and decision-making will still be necessary to interpret generated insights, validate potential threats, and make sound decisions regarding incident responses.

Leading companies operating in the Global Generative AI in Cyber Security market profiled in the report are:

OpenAI

IBM Corp.

NVIDIA Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Darktrace

Cylance

McAfee Corp.

FireEye

Other Key players

On the basis of Product and End User, this report exhibit market share and revenue growth:

Based on Type

Threat Detection and Analysis

Adversarial Defense

Insider Threat Detection

Network Security

Other Types

Based on Technology

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Variational Autoencoders (VAEs)

Reinforcement Learning (RL)

Deep Neural Networks (DNNs)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Other Technologies

Based on End-User

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing and Industrial

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Utilities

Other End-Users

This report studies market size based on status and categorizes the Generative AI in Cyber Security size (value & volume) by market players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top market players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa.

