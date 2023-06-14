Global Generative AI in Procurement market was USD 130 Mn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33% to reach USD 2,097 Mn to 2032.

Procurement processes often involve intricate decision-making, supplier evaluation and negotiation processes that involve multiple parties. Generative AI could revolutionize these processes by automating repetitive tasks, optimizing decision making processes and increasing overall procurement efficiency.

One of the key applications of generative AI in procurement is demand forecasting. By analyzing historical data, market trends, and external influences, generative AI algorithms can accurately forecast future demand – helping procurement professionals optimize inventory levels, plan production schedules, negotiate better prices with suppliers, reduce costs significantly and prevent stockouts or excess inventory situations.

Generative AI can also aid procurement professionals with supplier evaluation and selection processes, by assessing data, performance metrics, customer feedback and supplier suitability against specific procurement needs. This saves procurement professionals valuable time and resources while assuring they choose suppliers that meet quality standards, delivery requirements and cost objectives.

Generative AI also facilitates contract management and negotiation. By analyzing large volumes of contract data, its algorithms can quickly identify risks, highlight non-compliance issues, and suggest optimal contract terms to help procurement professionals negotiate better agreements while mitigating risks while adhering to legal and regulatory requirements.

Maintaining the appropriate balance between automation and human oversight in procurement is vitally important. While generative AI may automate some tasks and assist in decision-making processes, human expertise remains indispensable when assessing complex supplier relationships, managing strategic partnerships or dealing with exceptional situations that may necessitate subjective judgements.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

GEP Worldwide

Coupa Software Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Other Key Players

Based on Type

Direct Procurement

Indirect Procurement

Goods Procurement

Services Procurement

Based on Application

Supplier Identification

Product/Service Recommendation

Negotiation Support

Risk Assessment

Contract Analysis

Fraud Detection

Predictive Modeling

Other Applications

The scope of the global market report for Generative AI in Procurement encompasses a vast array of essential factors. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including historical context and current market figures. The report examines market size, expansion, and trends, casting light on the market’s dynamics, drivers, and obstacles. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key actors and their strategies. Regional analysis emphasizes variations in the market across various geographical regions.

In addition, segmentation analysis offers a more comprehensive comprehension of market segments and their growth potential. The report identifies both challenges and opportunities in the market for Generative AI in Procurement, enabling stakeholders to make well-informed decisions. The report concludes with a market prognosis, including a summary of key findings and strategic recommendations. Overall, the report provides a comprehensive and insightful perspective on the market for Generative AI in Procurement, enabling stakeholders to navigate the market landscape and capitalize on emergent opportunities.

