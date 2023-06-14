Strategic Perspectives: Generative AI in Law Market Dynamics and Understanding the Scope 2023

Generative AI in Law market was USD 65.6 Mn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% to reach USD 803.5 Mn from 2023 to 2032.

Law has long relied upon extensive research, analysis, and document preparation. Generative AI offers great promise as a means of revolutionizing many aspects of legal practice by automating repetitive tasks, improving research capabilities, and increasing overall efficiency within legal processes.

One of the key applications of generative AI in law is legal research. When confronted with vast quantities of legal precedents, statutes, and case law to examine, generative AI algorithms can quickly analyze and summarize legal documents while also providing relevant case references that aid legal professionals with their research efforts. This significantly speeds up this process while freeing lawyers up for more strategic analysis and argument development.

Generative AI can also automate contract analysis and review. By training on various contracts, generative AI algorithms quickly recognize key terms and clauses from contracts while flagging risks or non-compliance issues and suggesting improvements – saving legal professionals both time and resources, so they can focus on higher level tasks such as negotiation and strategy instead.

Generative AI can also aid lawyers in predicting legal outcomes by analyzing historical case data and precedents to provide insights on potential outcomes of legal disputes or legal strategies, helping assess viability and advise clients accordingly.

Although generative AI may provide invaluable assistance, it cannot replace human judgment and legal expertise. Legal professionals play a vital role in interpreting and applying laws as well as considering ethical implications and making strategic decisions with an in-depth knowledge of legal landscape.

Leading companies operating in the Global Generative AI in Law market profiled in the report are:

IBM Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Veritone Inc.

ROSS Intelligence Inc.

Luminance Technology Ltd.

LexisNexis Group Inc.

Neota Logic Inc.

Kira Inc.

Casetext Inc.

Other Market Players

On the basis of Product and End User, this report exhibit market share and revenue growth:

Based on the Service Provider

AI Technology Companies

Legal Technology Startups

Law Firms with In-house AI Capabilities

AI Consulting and Implementation Services

Based on Firm Size

Large Law Firms

Mid-Sized Law Firms

Small Law Firms and Solo Practitioners

Based on the Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Based on Application

Document Review

Legal Research

Contract Analysis

Prediction of Legal Outcomes

Other Applications

This report studies market size based on status and categorizes the Generative AI in Law size (value & volume) by market players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top market players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa.

Range of Coverage of the Global Generative AI in Law Market Report

The scope of the global market report for Generative AI in Law encompasses a vast array of essential factors. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including historical context and current market figures. The report examines market size, expansion, and trends, casting light on the market’s dynamics, drivers, and obstacles. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key actors and their strategies. Regional analysis emphasizes variations in the market across various geographical regions.

In addition, segmentation analysis offers a more comprehensive comprehension of market segments and their growth potential. The report identifies both challenges and opportunities in the market for Generative AI in Law, enabling stakeholders to make well-informed decisions. The report concludes with a market prognosis, including a summary of key findings and strategic recommendations. Overall, the report provides a comprehensive and insightful perspective on the market for Generative AI in Law, enabling stakeholders to navigate the market landscape and capitalize on emergent opportunities.

