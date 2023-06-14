Arginase Deficiency Market Will Grow Nearly USD 152.3 Mn At A Rate Of 4.2% By 2032

Global Arginase Deficiency Market Research Report: An Estimate of Market Size and Trends (2023-2032)

The global market research report provides an estimate of the market size of the Arginase Deficiency industry in terms of value and volume for the period of 2023-2032. It offers a comprehensive assessment of the key segments within the Arginase Deficiency industry, including insights into business shares, the latest trends, and the technologies being used. Furthermore, the report provides an insightful overview of the vendor landscape and the geographic expansion of the Arginase Deficiency sector. The research study examines multifunction monitoring relays based on various criteria such as product type, application, geographical extent, and other segments. The market shares contributed by these segments are formulated to provide readers with an opportunistic roadmap in the Arginase Deficiency market.

The size of the Arginase Deficiency Market reached USD 102 Mn in 2022 and is expected to continue growing at a steady CAGR rate of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. It is projected to reach nearly USD 152.3 Mn by the end of 2032.

Understanding Arginase Deficiency: Causes, Symptoms, and Management of a Rare Genetic Disorder

Arginase deficiency, also known as argininemia, is a rare genetic disorder that affects the urea cycle, a process in the body that helps remove ammonia, a toxic waste product formed during the metabolism of proteins. This condition is caused by mutations in the ARG1 gene, which is responsible for producing the enzyme arginase.

Arginase deficiency leads to the buildup of arginine, an amino acid, and ammonia in the blood. The excess ammonia can be toxic to the brain and nervous system, causing symptoms such as intellectual disability, developmental delay, seizures, and spasticity. These symptoms usually appear in infancy or early childhood.

Common signs and symptoms of arginase deficiency include poor growth, vomiting, irritability, progressive loss of developmental milestones, and an enlarged liver. Some affected individuals may also experience a characteristic body odor described as “sweaty feet” or “ammonia-like.”

Diagnosis of arginase deficiency involves measuring the levels of arginine and ammonia in the blood, as well as genetic testing to identify mutations in the ARG1 gene. Early diagnosis is crucial to prevent or manage the complications associated with the condition.

Treatment for arginase deficiency involves a low-protein diet and the use of dietary supplements that are low in arginine. The goal is to minimize the production of ammonia in the body. In some cases, medications such as sodium benzoate and phenylacetate may be used to help remove excess ammonia. Close monitoring of blood ammonia levels and regular follow-up with a metabolic specialist is important to manage the condition effectively.

While there is currently no cure for arginase deficiency, early diagnosis, and appropriate management can significantly improve the long-term outcomes for affected individuals. Genetic counseling may be beneficial for families with a history of arginase deficiency to understand the risk of passing on the condition to future generations. Research continues to explore potential therapies and advancements in the understanding of this rare genetic disorder.

Global Arginase Deficiency Market Competitive Insights

The competitive analysis serves as a bridge between manufacturers and other market participants in the Arginase Deficiency space. The report includes a comparative study of top Arginase Deficiency players, including their company profiles, competitive companies, product innovations, cost structure, manufacturing plants, and processes, revenue details over the past few years, and the technologies used by them. Additionally, the report explains key strategies employed by Arginase Deficiency competitors, along with their upcoming changes in marketing and business expansion techniques. This report utilizes the best market research techniques to provide the latest insights on competitors in the Arginase Deficiency market.

The industry players listed in the report are:

Novartis

Codexis Inc

Horizon Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Orphan Technologies Ltd.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Moderna Therapeutics

Roche Applied Science

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam

Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies

Other Key Players

Global Arginase Deficiency Market Segmentation Insights

The report provides key insights into different market segments, simplifying the estimation of the global Arginase Deficiency market. These market segments are based on several relevant factors, including Arginase Deficiency product type or services, end users or applications, and regions. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the regional potential of the Arginase Deficiency market, considering differences in production values, demand volumes, the presence of market players, and the growth of each region within the given forecast period.

By Diagnosis

Genetic Testing

New-born Screening

Other Diagnosis

By Treatment

Nitrogen-Binding Adjunctive

Nitrogen Scavenger Drugs

Anti-Seizure Drugs

Carbamazepine

Oxcarbazepine

Other Treatments

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Other End-Users

Geographic Regions and Countries

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Western Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, The Czech Republic, Greece, Rest of Eastern Europe)

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

What Will You Gain from the Global Arginase Deficiency Market Report?

=> The report provides statistical analysis of the current and future status of the global Arginase Deficiency market, with a forecast up to 2032.

=> Comprehensive information is covered on manufacturers, Arginase Deficiency raw material suppliers, and buyers, along with their commercial prospects for the period of 2023-2032.

=> The report identifies major drivers, technologies, and trends that will shape the global Arginase Deficiency market in the near future.

=> Exclusive market segmentation is provided, broken down by product type, Arginase Deficiency end users, and region.

=> Strategic prospects are offered on the market dynamics of Arginase Deficiency, including the current production process and applications.

