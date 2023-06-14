Taiwan's new civil defense handbook details emergency kit for Chinese attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday (June 13) released its latest civil defense manual that includes directions on creating an emergency evacuation kit in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

The MND wrote in the manual: "When war breaks out, the emergency evacuation kit contains essential supplies that can immediately be carried in a backpack when seeking refuge on short notice to help maintain basic survival needs."

The MND advised that the public complete the kit in advance during peacetime. It then provided a list of recommended items for the kit but added that contents can be adjusted based on individual needs.

1. Essential items

Backback

Adequate food provisions for individual use (water, food, such as canned or easy-to-preserve food)

Items to maintain warmth (such as a sleeping bag, blanket, or warm clothes)

Flashlight with batteries

Copy of important documents (ID card, household registration, health insurance card)

Personal medical supplies (medicine for chronic diseases, first-aid medicine, copy of prescription) Cotton gloves Whistle Simple survival tools (such as knife, can opener, steel cup, steel bowl, etc.) Mobile phone Radio (with battery)



2. Other items

Personal hygiene supplies (toilet paper, wet wipes, and towels)

Small denominations of cash and change

Wireless power bank (fully charged)

Lightweight raincoat

Infant diapers, milk powder, feeding bottles, etc...

Adult or female hygiene products

Backup key

Dry pet food

3. The date that the backpack was last updated should be placed on the back and it should be inspected every six months to ensure that there is nothing damaged, missing, or out of date.

If there is a need to seek refuge at home, there may be water and electricity outages and food shortages. The following additional preparations can be made based on what is already in the kit:

Food and drinking water for more than three days

Small, hand crank generator, backup power bank, or portable solar charger

First aid kit (including commonly used medicines)

Shen Wei-chih (沈威志), head of the Ministry of National Defense, said an update to the manual was released in April last year. It was released following standard operating procedures after receiving approval from the Cabinet, with no other timing considerations.

Shen said that the manual was published to provide members of the public time to make advanced preparations for both disasters in peacetime and emergency situations during wartime.