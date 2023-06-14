ASEAN and US Corporate Wellness Market The Rise to Prominence Analyzing Industry

The “Global ASEAN and US Corporate Wellness Market Analysis” is a comprehensive and specialized analysis of the global market, with a focus on market trends and analyses. This study’s objective is to provide comprehensive market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography and a market overview of the global market.

ASEAN & US corporate wellness market is anticipated to reach valuation of US$ 30.82 Bn in 2030 from US$ 18.29 Bn in 2021. The market is expected to register healthy growth at a CAGR of 5.88 % during the forecast period 2022–2030.

The global ASEAN and US Corporate Wellness Market is anticipated to grow quickly during the anticipated timeframe. The study offers substantial data on key market trends and prospects, as well as the competitive landscape of the major companies.

List of Key Players

List of Key Companies Profiled

ADURO, INC

Beacon Health Options

Central Corporate Wellness

ComPsych

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Provant Health Solutions

SOL Wellness

Truworth Wellness

Virgin Pulse

Vitality Group

Well Nation and Fitbit, Inc.

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Wellsource, Inc

Other Prominent Players

The research uses a PORTER analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the top competitors in the market. The researcher performs an extensive analysis of the Global ASEAN and US Corporate Wellness Market size, share, trends, total earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to correctly predict the market and provide investors with knowledgeable insights that will keep them informed of changes in the market.

The report also focuses on the major market participants, providing details on each one, including company biographies, product images and specifications, production capacity, cost, pricing, revenue, and contact information. This study looks at the regional, company, and trend-level volume, value, and trends. This study examines the global market size from several tips by examining past data and future trends.

Segmentation Outline

The ASEAN & US corporate wellness market is segmented as follows:

By Service

Integrated Health Check/ Assessments

Emergency Care

Biometric Screenings

Health Coaching

Tobacco cessation

Weight management

Stress Management

Others

By Availability

On Site

Off Site

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Provider

Corporate Wellness Consultant

Corporate Wellness Coach

Psychological Therapist

Others

By Region

ASEAN Cambodia Indonesia Malaysia The Philippines Singapore Thailand Rest of ASEAN



