ASEAN and US Corporate Wellness Market The Rise to Prominence Analyzing Industry

The “Global ASEAN and US Corporate Wellness Market Analysis” is a comprehensive and specialized analysis of the global market, with a focus on market trends and analyses. This study’s objective is to provide comprehensive market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography and a market overview of the global market.
ASEAN & US corporate wellness market is anticipated to reach valuation of US$ 30.82 Bn in 2030 from US$ 18.29 Bn in 2021. The market is expected to register healthy growth at a CAGR of 5.88 % during the forecast period 2022–2030.
The global ASEAN and US Corporate Wellness Market is anticipated to grow quickly during the anticipated timeframe. The study offers substantial data on key market trends and prospects, as well as the competitive landscape of the major companies.
List of Key Players
List of Key Companies Profiled
- ADURO, INC
- Beacon Health Options
- Central Corporate Wellness
- ComPsych
- EXOS
- Marino Wellness
- Privia Health
- Provant Health Solutions
- SOL Wellness
- Truworth Wellness
- Virgin Pulse
- Vitality Group
- Well Nation and Fitbit, Inc.
- Wellness Corporate Solutions
- Wellsource, Inc
- Other Prominent Players
The research uses a PORTER analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the top competitors in the market. The researcher performs an extensive analysis of the Global ASEAN and US Corporate Wellness Market size, share, trends, total earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to correctly predict the market and provide investors with knowledgeable insights that will keep them informed of changes in the market.
The report also focuses on the major market participants, providing details on each one, including company biographies, product images and specifications, production capacity, cost, pricing, revenue, and contact information. This study looks at the regional, company, and trend-level volume, value, and trends. This study examines the global market size from several tips by examining past data and future trends.
Segmentation Outline
The ASEAN & US corporate wellness market is segmented as follows:
By Service
- Integrated Health Check/ Assessments
- Emergency Care
- Biometric Screenings
- Health Coaching
- Tobacco cessation
- Weight management
- Stress Management
- Others
By Availability
- On Site
- Off Site
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Provider
- Corporate Wellness Consultant
- Corporate Wellness Coach
- Psychological Therapist
- Others
By Region
- ASEAN
- Cambodia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- The Philippines
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Rest of ASEAN
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
