China invites 5,000 Taiwanese to Cross-Strait Forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said Wednesday (June 14) it had invited more than 5,000 Taiwanese to attend this weekend’s Cross-Strait Forum in Fujian Province.

The Kuomintang (KMT) has already announced it is sending Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言) to the June 16-19 event. TAO Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said Wednesday that China had also invited representatives from other political parties, including the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), New Party, and People First Party (PFP), CNA reported.

She singled out Hsia for a mention, while adding that representatives of the business world, social groups, villages, farmers, and religious associations were also welcome. According to Zhu, 1,200 job offers to young Taiwanese would be announced during the forum.

Reacting to the invitation, the KMT said it would continue to act as a bridge between China and Taiwan. The forum has been described as a propaganda weapon for Beijing, especially since the communist country has been conducting large-scale military drills targeting Taiwan.