Appier appoints Taisuke Nishikawa as Vice President of Strategic Finance

Mr. Nishikawa brings a wealth of experience in the financial industry to help accelerate Appier's business growth

TAIPEI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier Group Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Chi-Han Yu, Securities Code: 4180, hereinafter Appier) announces the appointment of Taisuke Nishikawa as its Vice President of Strategic Finance, with effect from May this year. In this role, Nishikawa will continue to leverage his investor relations expertise to foster positive investor relationships in the fast-growing artificial intelligence market, and will also play an important role in Appier's overall business growth by overseeing the company's financial strategies to strengthen its leading position as an AI-SaaS company.

"I am honored to have Taisuke at the helm of investor relations at Appier. I am confident in his abilities to drive investor confidence and manage our shareholder relationships. As we move towards a new and exciting area in artificial technology applications, his experience and expertise will be extremely valuable in driving business growth for Appier," said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-founder of Appier.

Nishikawa joined Appier as Head of Investor Relations in April 2022 and has been responsible for information disclosure and corporate governance while strengthening Appier's corporate messages for investors. In December 2022, Nishikawa played a key role in the upgrade of Appier's listing segment to the Prime Market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Regarding the expansion of his scope of responsibilities, Nishikawa said, "I am very excited and grateful to be given this opportunity to oversee financial strategy at Appier and will focus on taking our corporate value to the next level."

Nishikawa brings a wealth of experience in the financial services industry that spans over 25 years. After graduating from the University of Tokyo with a Bachelor of Law, Nishikawa embarked on his career at the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi (now Mitsubishi UFJ Bank), focusing mainly in the corporate banking division.

After transitioning to Nomura Securities, he played a pivotal role in fundraising from the equity capital markets for major corporations. With assignments in Nomura's Hong Kong and U.K. subsidiaries, Nishikawa successfully executed numerous global offering projects, including IPOs for Asian companies. He was recently the CEO and co-founder at an investment management firm, overseeing crucial asset management activities for clients.

About Appier