Taiwan car crash reveals individual transporting heroin

4 injured in 8-car pile-up on freeway in Miaoli County

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/14 15:39
A traffic accident in Miaoli County early Wednesday led to a find of heroin and cash inside one of the cars. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An early-morning highway collision involving eight cars led to the find of heroin and of NT$800,000 (US$26,000) in cash, reports said Wednesday (June 14).

A black Mercedes heading north on Freeway No. 1 crashed into the median barrier in Tongluo, Miaoli County, around 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, the Liberty Times reported. Rainy weather was believed to have played a part in the accident.

A small truck driving close behind was unable to avoid the first car, with a further six vehicles crashing into each other. Four people were taken to a nearby hospital, including the driver of the Mercedes, a woman surnamed Yang (楊), who sustained broken bones.

When police cleared the scene of the accident, they saw a package containing drugs and a large amount of cash inside Yang’s car. After towing away the car, they obtained the woman's permission to search her vehicle.

Tests on the drugs revealed it was heroin with a street value of N$300,000, leading to the police filing charges against Yang. The authorities denied media reports that weapons had also been found inside her car.
heroin
drug bust
drugs
drugs smuggling
traffic accident
car crash

