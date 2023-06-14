Taiwan car crash reveals individual transporting heroin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An early-morning highway collision involving eight cars led to the find of heroin and of NT$800,000 (US$26,000) in cash, reports said Wednesday (June 14).

A black Mercedes heading north on Freeway No. 1 crashed into the median barrier in Tongluo, Miaoli County, around 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, the Liberty Times reported. Rainy weather was believed to have played a part in the accident.

A small truck driving close behind was unable to avoid the first car, with a further six vehicles crashing into each other. Four people were taken to a nearby hospital, including the driver of the Mercedes, a woman surnamed Yang (楊), who sustained broken bones.

When police cleared the scene of the accident, they saw a package containing drugs and a large amount of cash inside Yang’s car. After towing away the car, they obtained the woman's permission to search her vehicle.

Tests on the drugs revealed it was heroin with a street value of N$300,000, leading to the police filing charges against Yang. The authorities denied media reports that weapons had also been found inside her car.