Deputy speaker of Italy’s Senate visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Italian Senate Deputy Speaker Gian Marco Centinaio and Senator Elena Murelli will lead the highest-level Italian legislative delegation to recently visit Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday (June 14).

They are also the first legislative group from the European Union member state to visit Taiwan since a new government took office in Rome last October. The event showed the close relations between the two countries, according to a MOFA statement welcoming them.

During their June 14-19 stay, the group will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) as well as top officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Council of Agriculture, the National Palace Museum, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the mayor of Tainan City. The trip will also include official dinners and visits to important sites related to the economy, culture, and agriculture.

MOFA noted a recent improvement in relations between Italy and Taiwan, with both Centinaio and Murelli signing a call of support last May for Taipei’s bid to participate in the World Health Organization (WHO) and attend the World Health Assembly (WHA).

The visit was initially planned for April, but due to Chinese military drills near Taiwan, the Italian government advised the senators to postpone their trip, the Liberty Times reported. Centinaio, who served as minister of agriculture and tourism, and Murelli are both members of the Lega Nord, the second-largest party in the Italian coalition government.