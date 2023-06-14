Alexa
Labor advocates claim disabled worker discriminated against

Man was allegedly underpaid, injured at work, and had no mandatory workers’ insurance

  435
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/14 12:08
Zhang, who was denied labor and health insurance by his employer while receiving illegal wages, protests with Councilor Lo Mei-wen in Hsinchu on Tuesd...

Zhang, who was denied labor and health insurance by his employer while receiving illegal wages, protests with Councilor Lo Mei-wen in Hsinchu on Tuesd... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A disabled noodle shop worker named Chang (張) has been underpaid for years, was severely injured at work, and recently found out his employer had not provided mandatory workers’ insurance, claim labor advocates.

Hsinchu County Councilor and Taiwan Labor Party member Lo Mei-wen (羅美文) said on Wednesday (June 13) that Zhang was burned by hot liquids three times since he began working at the shop in 2013, severely injuring his lower limbs. He said after Zhang eventually went to the doctor for his injuries, he was informed that his employer had not paid for his labor or health insurance, breaking the law.

Lo also said that Chang was illegally underpaid.

Chang reportedly worked 10 hours shifts on weekdays, and 13 hours on weekends, for which he only received NT$16,000 per month (about US$520). Taiwan’s minimum wage is NT$26,400 per month, or NT$167 per hour.

In response, Hsinchu’s labor department said it has arranged to contact Zhang’s family members to help them understand their labor rights, and assist them in recovering the man’s rightful wages and medical expenses. According to the labor department, Zhang’s employer has also applied for labor dispute coordination.

Under Taiwan law, labor rights for disabled people are the same as those for any other worker, except in the circumstance of “sheltered employment." In this case, an employer can make deductions from a disabled worker’s wages based on assessments of productive output.
Labor rights
Taiwan Labor Party
Disabled workers' rights
Rights for disabled people in Taiwan
Disability in employment in Taiwan
Lo Mei-wen (羅美文)
Hsinchu Department of Labor

