Truck carrying paint thinner bursts into flames on north Taiwan freeway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A truck carrying paint thinner overturned and erupted into flames on Wednesday morning (June 14), causing delays on National Freeway 1 for several hours and backing up traffic for up to eight kilometers.

At about 4:46 a.m., the truck heading north hit the concrete median, flipped over, and burst into flames at the 90.2-km mark of National Freeway 1 in Hsinchu County's Zhubei City, reported Liberty Times. The Hsinchu County Government Fire Bureau dispatched 16 vehicles and 39 firefighters to the scene.



(Hsinchu County Government Fire Bureau photo)

According to the fire bureau, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at 5:40 a.m. The 45-year-old truck driver surnamed Yang (楊) remained conscious, and sustained minor abrasions, while his vital signs were stable. He was sent to a hospital for treatment and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The National Highway Police Bureau said in a press release the fire caused the entire lane to be closed. According to police, due to "improper operation" of the truck while it passed through a construction zone, it hit the median and overturned, causing the paint thinner to ignite.



(Freeway Bureau screenshot)

Police said the driver's breathalyzer test did not detect the presence of alcohol. An investigation into the exact cause of the accident is currently underway.

At 7:30 a.m., the northbound section was blocked to the Hsinchu System Interchange, while the southbound section was blocked down to Hukou Township as crews worked to clear accident debris, backing up traffic for about eight kilometers in both directions. By 8:11 a.m., the southbound section and one lane of the northbound section were opened to traffic, reported CNA



(Hsinchu County Government Fire Bureau photo)

All lanes were opened at 8:52 a.m. However, as of 9:30 a.m., police said the average speed on the southbound stretch from the Hukou Interchange to the Zhubei Interchange was 40 kph, while the average speed northbound from the Hsinchu Interchange to the Zhubei Interchange was about 20 kph.

The fire also spread to the slope of the intersection of the surface streets Guangming 1st Road and Wenzhong Road in Zhubei City.



(Freeway Bureau screenshot)

Video of the truck burning on National Freeway 1.

Video of the fire that spread to the surface streets.