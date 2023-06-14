Japanese teen soldier opens fire with machine gun, two killed, one injured

Update 2023/06/14, 1:40 p.m.

An 18-year-old Japanese soldier has been arrested following the shooting, Japan's defense ministry said, per Reuters.

The Self-Defense Force (SDF) member is accused of shooting three people with an automatic weapon at a military firing range at about 9 a.m., the defense ministry said. All three victims were taken to hospital, and two died of their injuries.

SDF General Yasunori Morishita told reporters that the victims were instructors. Police will conduct an inquiry, he said.

