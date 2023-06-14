Alexa
Japanese teen soldier opens fire with machine gun, two killed, one injured

Shooting occurred at firing range, no civilian casualties

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/14 10:53
Japanese Self Defense Force members gather near a facility in a base firing range, following a deadly shooting in central Japan on Wednesday. 

Japanese Self Defense Force members gather near a facility in a base firing range, following a deadly shooting in central Japan on Wednesday.  (AP photo)

Update 2023/06/14, 1:40 p.m.

An 18-year-old Japanese soldier has been arrested following the shooting, Japan's defense ministry said, per Reuters.

The Self-Defense Force (SDF) member is accused of shooting three people with an automatic weapon at a military firing range at about 9 a.m., the defense ministry said. All three victims were taken to hospital, and two died of their injuries.

SDF General Yasunori Morishita told reporters that the victims were instructors. Police will conduct an inquiry, he said.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A teenage member of Japan’s Self Defense Force (SDF) shot and injured three people with an automatic rifle in the central city of Gifu on Wednesday (June 14), according to Japanese media.

Japan’s national broadcaster NHK and NTV NEWS reported that authorities in charge of the firing range confirmed people had been injured in the incident, per CNA. Reuters described reports of critical injuries, and an earlier NHK report said that several SDF members may have died.

NHK reported from the scene saying the alleged shooter is 18 years old. Sources say no civilians have been harmed.
