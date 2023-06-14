Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (June 13) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (June 14).

Of the 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including three KJ-500 airborne early warning and control planes and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity.

So far this June, Beijing has sent 157 military aircraft and 61 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”





Flight paths of four out of 12 PLA aircraft. (MND image)