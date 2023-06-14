Moobidesk Enhances AI-Powered Omnichannel Solution with WhatsApp In-App Chat Payment Integration

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 June 2023 - Moobidesk, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company based in Singapore, has unveiled its plans to integrate the recently launched WhatsApp in-app chat payment feature into its solution for businesses in Singapore. This strategic integration marks an important milestone for Moobidesk as it seeks to optimise customer engagement and streamline payment solutions within its platform.



With a focus on delivering advanced, omnichannel customer engagement solutions, Moobidesk leverages the potential of AI technology to support businesses in their customer engagement efforts. The introduced feature will enable businesses to handle payments directly within the chat interface, reducing the need to switch between multiple platforms. As a result, Singapore-based businesses will be able to provide their customers with a payment process that is smooth, efficient, and user-friendly.



Through this integration, Moobidesk will introduce an additional capability that enables its customers to intuitively manage product inventories and payments within the WhatsApp Business platform. By consolidating these operations, businesses can streamline workflow, simplify customer interactions, and deliver a unified and cohesive customer experience.



This integration aligns with Moobidesk's existing META analytics tool, which allows businesses with actionable insights into customer behaviour and preferences. By combining the intuitive inventory management and payment capabilities of Moobidesk's WhatsApp integration with the analytical power of META, businesses can develop a comprehensive understanding of their customers. This knowledge enables them to optimise their strategies, make data-driven decisions, and prioritise customer satisfaction, fostering sustainable business growth.



The introduction of these features by Moobidesk underscores the company's dedication to innovation and adaptability in addressing the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age. With a suite of tools and services, including contact centre solutions and omnichannel customer support software, Moobidesk reaffirms its commitment to helping businesses in streamlining customer engagement, improving conversion rates, and driving growth. These services further strengthen Moobidesk's position as a comprehensive provider of end-to-end customer engagement solutions.



For more information about Moobidesk and its features, please visit https://www.moobidesk.com/.



