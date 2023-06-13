Bicycle Tourism Market Performance Analysis Evaluating Key Metrics for 2023-2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Bicycle Tourism industry.
New Industry Report on Global Bicycle Tourism Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.
Global Bicycle Tourism Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Bicycle tourism refers to visiting areas away from home that includes cycling for enjoyment, which is the concept’s basis. After the rich and aristocrats switched to cars, bicycles were regarded as the poor’s mode of transportation. Public perceptions regarding bicycles have shifted as environmental consciousness has increased. Furthermore, new cycles have improved designs and new technologies, putting an end to discrimination against bicycle users. People nowadays ride bicycles for both fitness and enjoyment. The bicycle Tourism Market is expanding because of factors such as growing demand for adventure and tourism, growing adoption of e-bikes and governments boosting their spending on bike lanes.
According to Statista, the number of cyclists/bike riders in the United States has grown over the last three years, rising from around 43 million in 2013 to 47.5 million in 2017. In 2021, the global adventure tourism market is expected to be worth around $288 million USD. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, this value is expected to rise significantly over the next few years, peaking at over 2.8 billion US dollars by 2030. Mountaineering, cycling, trekking, scuba diving, and river rafting are some of the air, water, and land activities included in adventure tourism. Also, increasing tourist awareness and customized designs specifically for the customer will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness in emerging and underdeveloped economies may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Bicycle Tourism Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the market owing to popular tourist activity in Europe. The region has a strong preference for living a healthy and active lifestyle. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Bicycle touring companies are rapidly expanding their operations in emerging markets such as India and Australia. One of the key elements fueling the market for bicycle tours is these countries’ growing demand for adventure and tourism.
Major market players included in this report are:
Backroads
EcoBike
Escape Adventures
DuVine Adventures
Butterfield and Robinson
World Expeditions
Spice Roads
Exodus
Intrepid
Trek Bicycle Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Product Type:
Road Cycling
Mountain Biking
Family Cycling
Touring/Expedition
By Booking Channel:
Phone Booking
Online Booking
In-Person Booking
By Tourist Type:
Domestic
International
By Tour Type:
Independent Traveller
Tour Group
Package Traveller
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
