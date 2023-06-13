Space Logistics Market Sales Status and Consumption Analysis 2023 to 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Space Logistics industry.

New Industry Report on Global Space Logistics Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Space Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 1.31 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The ability to support both manned and robotic operations as well as the transfer of goods and materials to, from, and within space are all included in space logistics. Additionally, the term “space logistics” refers to the areas of space operations that deal with the procurement, design & development, storage, distribution, evacuation, maintenance, transfer, and disposal of space material as well as the evacuation, movement, and hospitalization of people in space. The market is being driven by factors such as Increase in space exploration missions and rise in space stations, increase in demand for LEO-based satellite services, growing investment by private companies.

The key regions considered for the Global Space Logistics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue owing to factors such as rise in space exploration missions and space stations, the demand for LEO-based satellite services, and expanding private company investment. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising government support to the industry, presence of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Deutsche Post DHL Group

ArianGroup

ATOMOS SPACE

D-Orbit SpA

EXOLAUNCH GmbH

Exotrail

Impulse Space Inc

Launcher Inc

Momentus Inc

Northrop Grumman

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. Announced its expansion by opening of a warehouse as well as distribution center which is continuously developing an important logistics hub for light industry.

In December 2020, in order to cooperatively address terrestrial difficulties and take advantage of extra terrestrial prospects, Deutsche Post DHL Group and D-Orbit formed a cooperation. The logistics for ION Satellite Carrier were put up in collaboration between DHL and D-Orbit.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Operation offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Operation:

Space situational awareness

Space Exploration

Active debris removal

On-orbit servicing assembly and manufacturing

Last mile logistics

By Payloads:

Spacecraft and Satellites Systems

Cargo and Material

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

