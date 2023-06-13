North America Network Security Firewall Market Decoding the Future Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Outlook 2031

The “North America Network Security Firewall Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

North America network security firewall market is projected to grow by 15.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $ 7,177.7 million by 2031, driven by the rollout of 5G along with the advancements in digital transformation, the fast-developing network construction, surging demand for network security and privacy methods within enterprises, the increasing number of cyber-based attacks and frauds, and the rising awareness about data security & privacy during the COVID pandemic.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 58 figures, this 113-page report North America Network Security Firewall Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Firewall Type (UTM, NGF, PF, SPI), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, Network Function Virtualization), Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global network security firewall market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify network security firewall market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Firewall Type, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

AMD Telecom SA

ANAM Technologies Ltd.

Cellusys

Checkpoint Software Technology Ltd.

Cisco System Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Juniper Network Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

SAP SE

SonicWall

Sophos

Watchguard Technology Inc.

Based on Component

Solutions

o SMS Firewall (A2P Messaging, P2A Messaging)

o Signaling Firewall (SS7 Firewall, Diameter Firewall, Other Signaling Firewalls)

Services

o Managed Service

o Professional Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting Services, Support and Maintenance)

Based on Firewall Type

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Next-Generation Firewall (NGF)

Packet Filtering (PF)

Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI)

Based on Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Network Function Virtualization

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Retail & E-commerce

Energy & Utilities

Education

Telecommunication and IT

Other Industry Verticals

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Value-added Resellers

Partners & Distributors

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of national markets by Component, Firewall Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

