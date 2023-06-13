Europe Network Security Firewall Market Future Imperatives Market Growth, Size, Share, and Trends Forecast 2031

The “Europe Network Security Firewall Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Europe network security firewall market was valued at $ 1,084.4 million in 2021 and will grow by 14.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rollout of 5G along with the advancements in digital transformation, the fast-developing network construction, surging demand for network security and privacy methods within enterprises, the increasing number of cyber-based attacks and frauds, and the rising awareness about data security & privacy during the COVID pandemic.
Highlighted with 42 tables and 62 figures, this 119-page report Europe Network Security Firewall Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Firewall Type (UTM, NGF, PF, SPI), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, Network Function Virtualization), Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global network security firewall market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify network security firewall market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Firewall Type, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Selected Key Players:
AMD Telecom SA
ANAM Technologies Ltd.
Cellusys
Checkpoint Software Technology Ltd.
Cisco System Inc.
Fortinet Inc.
Juniper Network Inc.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
SAP SE
SonicWall
Sophos
Watchguard Technology Inc.
Based on Component
Solutions
o SMS Firewall (A2P Messaging, P2A Messaging)
o Signaling Firewall (SS7 Firewall, Diameter Firewall, Other Signaling Firewalls)
Services
o Managed Service
o Professional Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting Services, Support and Maintenance)
Based on Firewall Type
Unified Threat Management (UTM)
Next-Generation Firewall (NGF)
Packet Filtering (PF)
Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI)
Based on Deployment
Cloud-based Deployment
On-premise Deployment
Network Function Virtualization
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Public Sector
Retail & E-commerce
Energy & Utilities
Education
Telecommunication and IT
Other Industry Verticals
By Enterprise Size
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Value-added Resellers
Partners & Distributors
Other Distribution Channels
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of national markets by Component, Firewall Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
