Parking Sensor Market 2023 Analysis Trends and Predictions for the Future

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Parking Sensor industry.
New Industry Report on Global Parking Sensor Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.
Global Parking Sensor Market is valued at approximately USD 3,224.45 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.75% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Parking sensors are proximity devices made for cars that warn the driver of impending impediments when they park. These parking sensors make use of electromagnetic or ultrasonic sensors. These systems activate ultrasonic proximity detectors, which use sensors in the back or front bumper to gauge the distances to adjacent objects. The primary drivers propelling the growth of the parking sensor market globally are the expanding automobile sector and the support of government initiatives in numerous nations aimed at minimizing accidents.
In addition, Parking sensors are frequently utilized in a variety of applications, including passenger automobiles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles, in order to decrease accidents and quickly discover available parking places. This is one of the main aspects that is anticipated to fuel the market for parking sensors. According to Statista, The market for the manufacture of automobiles worldwide was projected to be worth $2.86 trillion in 2021. It is predicted that the market will reach $2.95 trillion in 2022. This gradually implies that as more cars are produced, the demand for parking sensors would rise as well. Furthermore, the use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and artificial intelligence and increasing investments towards the production of the sensors will open up many chances to stimulate the growth of parking sensors during the forecast period. However, the fluctuation in the price of the raw materials needed to make parking sensors, as well as rising installation costs and R&D expenditures, are restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Parking Sensor Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing instances of probable driver error-related harm and expanding use of sensor in this region’s automotive industry. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as due to a rise in the popularity of small and medium-sized automobiles with safety features are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.
Major market players included in this report are:
Robert Bosch GmbH
Denso Corporation
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Gentex Corporation
Analog Devices, Inc.
Mercedes-Benz
Ford Motor Company
Hyundai Motor India
American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Type:
Reverse Parking
Front Parking
Others
By Technology:
Ultrasonic Sensors
Electromagnetic Sensors
Infrared Sensors
Others
By Component:
Displays
Control Modules Sensors
Others
By Sales Channel:
OEM
Aftermarket
By Application:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
ROLA
Rest of the World
