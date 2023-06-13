Global Email Security Market Mapping the Future Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Forecast 2031

The “Global Email Security Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Global email security market will reach $22,953.5 million by 2031, growing by 18.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing data security concerns due to the growing number of email users, the rise in business email compromise (BEC) scams and spear phishing, a high demand for cloud-based email encryption services, and a mandate to comply with privacy regulations and data protection directives.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 93 figures, this 173-page report Global Email Security Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Encryption Type (Boundary, Gateway-to-Gateway, End-to-End, Hybrid, Client Plugins), Email Type (Web, Mobile), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Industry Vertical, Business Segment (Large Enterprises, Mid-size Enterprises, Small-size Enterprises, Personal and Home), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors and Resellers), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global email security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify email security market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Encryption Type, Email Type, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Business Segment, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Barracuda Networks

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cryptzone

Echoworx

Egress Software Technologies

FireEye

Micro Focus International PLC

Mimecast Limited

Proofpoint, Inc.

Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo)

Trend Micro Incorporated

Virtru

Zix

Based on Component

Solutions

Services

Based on Encryption Type

Boundary Email Encryption

Gateway-to-Gateway Email Encryption

End-to-End Email Encryption

Hybrid E-mail Encryption

Client Plugins

By Email Type

Web Emails

Mobile Emails

By Deployment

Cloud-based Email Security

On-premise Email Security

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Entertainment & Media

Education

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Other Industry Verticals

By Business Segment.

Large Enterprises and Business

Mid-size Enterprises and Business

Small-size Enterprises and Business

Personal and Home

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors and Resellers

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component?Encryption Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included

