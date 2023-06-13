North America Email Security Market Beyond Boundaries Market Growth, Size, Share, and Forecast till 2031

The “North America Email Security Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
North America email security market is projected to grow by 17.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $ 10,088.1 million by 2031, driven by the increasing data security concerns due to the growing number of email users, the rise in business email compromise (BEC) scams and spear phishing, a high demand for cloud-based email encryption services, and a mandate to comply with privacy regulations and data protection directives.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Highlighted with 25 tables and 57 figures, this 110-page report North America Email Security Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Encryption Type (Boundary, Gateway-to-Gateway, End-to-End, Hybrid, Client Plugins), Email Type (Web, Mobile), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Industry Vertical, Business Segment (Large Enterprises, Mid-size Enterprises, Small-size Enterprises, Personal and Home), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors and Resellers), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America email security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify email security market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Encryption Type, Email Type, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Business Segment, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Selected Key Players:
Barracuda Networks
Broadcom, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Cryptzone
Echoworx
Egress Software Technologies
FireEye
Micro Focus International PLC
Mimecast Limited
Proofpoint, Inc.
Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo)
Trend Micro Incorporated
Virtru
Zix
Based on Component
Solutions
Services
Based on Encryption Type
Boundary Email Encryption
Gateway-to-Gateway Email Encryption
End-to-End Email Encryption
Hybrid E-mail Encryption
Client Plugins
By Email Type
Web Emails
Mobile Emails
By Deployment
Cloud-based Email Security
On-premise Email Security
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government & Public Sector
IT & Telecom
Entertainment & Media
Education
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Retail & E-commerce
Other Industry Verticals
By Business Segment.
Large Enterprises and Business
Mid-size Enterprises and Business
Small-size Enterprises and Business
Personal and Home
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Distributors and Resellers
Geographically
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component?Encryption Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
