Asset Finance Software Market 2023 Regional Analysis and Insights

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Asset Finance Software industry.

New Industry Report on Global Asset Finance Software Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Global Asset Finance Software Market is valued at approximately USD 3.33 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Asset finance software is technologically-advanced software that is used to manage invoices and IT assets such as associated contracts. This software helps businesses to increase their profitability, productivity, and efficiency. It can contain business tools to monitor and manage processes and budgets in order to increase function competence. The purpose of asset finance software is to assist in the management of IT assets, including related contracts, asset monitoring, and invoicing management. The rising demand for new commercial models and branded equipment, the growing need for utility vehicle financing and loans, coupled with rapid digitalization are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

The surge in adoption of subscription-based models is likely to bolster the software demand in the global market. The automotive industry is shifting from separately owned vehicles toward an autonomous and shared mobility model owing to rising environmental concerns, technological advancements, and changing consumption habits. The liability for leasing and flexibility ownership rises by integrating services in business fleets, paying for transportation on demand, or functionality supported by new vehicle technology. Accordingly, various new players also target flexible mobility alternatives, making use of the accessibility of cutting-edge technologies like EVs. For instance, Onto- the U.K.-based EV subscription startup offers several commitment levels and a wide range of mobility services, including everything from car leasing to servicing.

In addition, in August 2020, Porsche announced the Porsche Drive subscription and Porsche Passport plans in partnership with Clutch Technologies to provide on-demand access to a-la-carte mobility services and vehicles, while Audi offers a rental car plan through their Silverware offering. Therefore, these aforementioned factors are expected to boost market share for asset finance software during the projected period. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding the availability of asset finance software, as well as increasing investment on the technological development is presenting various lucrative prospects for the market growth over the forecasting years. However, high installation costs of software and a shortage of skilled professionals stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Asset Finance Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing usage of smart, connected, and secure technologies for asset-centric applications, along with the strong presence of large IT companies. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rapid digitization, rising infrastructure development, and increasing demand for subscription-based asset finance software in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Oracle Corporation

Banqsoft

ieDigital

Lendscape Limited

Alfa Financial Software Limited

Odessa Technologies

CHG-MERIDIAN AG

Ausloans Finance Group

CGI Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Asset Type:

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Type:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-User:

Transportation

IT & Related Services

Construction

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World