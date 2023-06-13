Professional Beauty Services Market 2023 Understanding the Industry Chain and Its Impact

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Professional Beauty Services industry.
New Industry Report on Global Professional Beauty Services Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY
Global Professional Beauty Services Market is valued at approximately USD 211.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Professional Beauty Services comprised of salons that offer cosmetic treatments to both women and men. There are different kinds of professional salons which provide different treatments such as hair salons, nail salons, skincare treatments, and merchandise sales. Many beauty services position themselves as full-service and offer a variety of services including hairdressing, manicures, waxing, tanning, and skincare among others. The growing expansion of global beauty & personal care industry and rising emergence of customized beauty services are key factors driving the market growth.
The growing expansion of global beauty and personal care industry is contributing towards the growth of the Global Professional Beauty Services Market. For instance – according to Statista – as of 2023, revenue in the global beauty & personal care market is estimated at USD 571.10 billion, and as per projection, the market is projected to grow annually by CAGR of 3.80% between 2023 & 2027 to reach USD 662.98 billion towards the end of 2027. Also, rising integration of technology in beauty services such as Online Scheduling, digital payment gateways, SMS-based reminders and Check-ins, Social Media Marketing, online opinion and reviews for word-of-mouth marketing campaigns, and growing popularity of beauty services among men would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Professional Beauty Services stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Professional Beauty Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading professional beauty service providers and increasing demand for beauty services among men and women in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of leading professional beauty salons and increasing adoption of cosmetics procedures by men in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Amazing Lash Studio
Cookie Cutters
Drybar
Fantastic Sams
Floyd’s Barbershop
Great Clips, Inc.
Lakme Salon
L’Oreal Professional
Regis Corporation
Sport Clips
Recent Developments in the Market:
In May 2022, USA-based Educated Beards, a leader in organic beard care products, announced a new partnership with Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop. With this deal, the company would supply beard care products to 75 franchised barbershops of Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop across Canada.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Service
Hair Service
Skin Service
Nail Service
Merchandise Sales
By Gender
Male
Female
By Age Group
18 to 25 Years
26 to 45 Years
46 Years and Above
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
