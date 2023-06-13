Vaccines Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Vaxigrip, Proquad

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Vaccines Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Vaccines. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

The global vaccines market size is expected to exceed US$ 48 Billion by the year-end of 2025. Global Vaccines Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025” presents an in-depth assessment of the global vaccines market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the global vaccines market. The report includes historical data from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the global vaccines market. The report explores a detailed analysis of the top 42 vaccines market value assessment globally from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025.

Additionally, the report includes an assessment of promising vaccines in clinical development by major companies. Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores the detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the global vaccines market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global vaccines market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, vaccines portfolios, promising vaccines in the clinical development, vaccines market value analysis and recent development.

Long-term Growth Projection:

> Merck acquired Immune Design in 2019

> Shingrix is set to achieve blockbuster vaccine status in 2019

> Prevnar / Prevnar 13 has captured the highest market share of the global vaccines market

> With a market value of more than US$ 7 billion, GSK led the global vaccines market in 2018

Top 42 Vaccines Covered Under This Report Are:

1. Prevnar / Prevnar 13

2. Gardasil / Gardasil 9

3. Vaxigrip

4. Fluzone

5. Flublok

6. Varivax

7. Menactra

8. Proquad

9. Pneumovax 23

10. Fluarix/FluLaval

11. Havrix/Twinrix/Engerix-B

12. Priorix, Priorix Tetra, Varilrix

13. M-M-R II

14. Adacel

15. Boostrix

16. Bexsero

17. Menveo

18. Cervarix

19. Trumenba

20. Shingrix

21. Pentacel, Pentaxim, Imovax, Hexaxim

22. Rotateq

23. Zostavax

24. Rotarix

25. Synflorix

26. Pediarix,Infanrix

27. Ticovac

28. Biken Ha

29. Tetrabik

30. Mearubik

31. Varicella (MTP)

32. Jebik V

33. Flumist/Fluenz

34. Bio Thrax

35. Dukoral

36. Ixiaro

37. In Live

38. HeaLive

39. BiLive

40. Anflu

41. EasySix

42. Imvamune

The major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are:

1. Sanofi Pasteur

2. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

3. Merck

4. Pfizer

5. AstraZeneca

6. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

7. Emergent Biosolutions

8. Astellas Pharma Inc

9. Valneva

10. Seqirus

11. Bavarian Nordic

12. Sinovac

13. Panacea Biotec

14. Bharat Biotech

15. Serum Institute of India

16. Biological E. Limited

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

> Global Vaccines Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

> Market Share Analysis of Global Vaccines Market (%),2015 – 2025

> Global Vaccines Market Share, By Brand

> Global Vaccines Market Share, By Company

> Global Top 42 Vaccines Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

> Major Companies Vaccines Market Value Analysis & Forecast

> Promising Vaccines in Clinical Development by Major Companies

> Detailed Vaccines Portfolio of the Major Companies

> Major Deals in the Global Vaccines Market

> Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Global Vaccines Market

> Major Companies Analysis

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

