Sports Shoes Market Statistics Research Report 2030 What We Know So Far

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Sports Shoes industry.

New Industry Report on Global Sports Shoes Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Sports Shoes Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The industry is being driven by the growing global involvement of schools and colleges in sports. Sports regulatory bodies and professional leagues, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), National Football League (NFL), Western Hockey League (WHL), and Major League Baseball, have increased their marketing efforts, which is credited with the increase in participation (MLB). Moreover, rising initiatives by the key market players is creating lucrative growth opportunity for market over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sports Shoes Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded Genders and the region’s increasing disease prevalence. According to the CDC, there will be roughly 37.3 million diabetics in the United States in 2020, including 28.7 million diagnosed and 8.5 million undiagnosed cases. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nike Inc. (Beaverton, U.S.)

Adidas Group (Herzogenaurach, Germany)

MIZUNO Corporation (Chiyoda City, Japan)

Puma SE (Herzogenaurach, Germany)

Under Armour, Inc. (Baltimore, U.S.)

Skechers, USA Inc. (Manhattan Beach, U.S.)

Fila Holdings Corp (Seoul, South Korea)

Converse (Boston, U.S.)

Diadora S.p.A. (Caerano di San Marco, Italy)

ASICS Corp. (Chuo City, Japan)

Recent Developments in the Market:

Reebok released its first bio-based sports sneaker in August 2018, constructed with 75% plant-based fibres like cotton and corn.

Adidas debuted the SL20, a sports shoe incorporating light strike technology, in March 2020.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Gender offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Gender:

Men

Women

Kid

By Retail Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World