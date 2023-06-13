Domestic Tourism Market Segmentation in 2023 Understanding Your Customers

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Domestic Tourism industry.

New Industry Report on Global Domestic Tourism Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Domestic Tourism Market is valued approximately USD 1427.62 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.00% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Domestic travel is defined as travel within a single country. Domestic travellers are people who travel to a nearby state. Due to its impact on local expenditure, domestic travel is essential to the domestic economy. This raises the local government’s financial resources, which it may employ to modernise the community’s services and infrastructure while also enhancing the quality of life for its residents. The major driving factor for the market are rising domestic income, and rising demand for camping industry. Moreover, increasing use of social media has led the adoption domestic tourism is creating lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Domestic Tourism Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2021, Europe controlled the market. Europe is home to some of the most well-known countries and cities in the world, many of which have fascinating history, contrasting cultures, and magnificent natural settings. According to Dream Big Travel Far, there were 682 million domestic arrivals in European countries in 2019. From 2023 to 2030, Asia Pacific is anticipated to growing with fastest CAGR. The rapid rise in middle class income households in developing countries, particularly in the Asia-Pacific area, has had a significant impact on domestic travel and tourism. Even though there is a positive correlation between the growth of GDP per capita and domestic spending, the wide variations in performance between the countries are caused by the tourism industry’s different levels of maturity, income levels, the state of its infrastructure, and the geopolitical and economic environments in each of the countries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Expedia Group

Cox and Kings Ltd.

Kensington Tours

Micato Safari

Scott Dunn Ltd.

Tauck, Inc.

Thomas Cook India Ltd.

La Vacanza Travel

Butterfield & Robinson

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Tour offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Tour:

Adventure

Spiritual/Cultural

Sports

Weekend getaways

Others (business, organized tours)

By Tourism:

Local travel

Interstate travel

By Mode of Booking:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World