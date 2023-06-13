APAC Water Purifier Market Unraveling the Future Market Growth, Size, Trends, and Share Forecast 2031

The “APAC Water Purifier Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Asia Pacific water purifier market will grow by 9.5% annually with a total addressable market cap of $347.78 billion over 2022-2030, driven by the lack of freshwater sources, decreasing quality of the world’s water, growing promotional activities for water purifiers and rising demand for industrial water purifiers.

Highlighted with 65 tables and 57 figures, this 138-page report Asia Pacific Water Purifier Market 2021-2030 by Technology, Mode of Operation, Portability, Distribution Channel, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific water purifier market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2030 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify water purifier market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Mode of Operation, Portability, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

3M Company

A.O. Smith Corporation

Amway Corporation

Best Water Technology

Brita GmbH

Culligan International Company

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Halosource Source Inc.

Kent RO System Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair Plc

Suez S.A.

Tata Chemicals Limited

Whirlpool Corporation

Based on Technology

Ultraviolet (UV) Purifiers

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Purifiers

Gravity-based Purifiers

Sediment Filters

Water Softeners

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Other Technologies

Based on Mode of Operation

Pitcher Filter

Under Sink Filter

Shower Filter

Faucet Mount

Water Dispenser

Replacement filters

Counter Top

Whole House

Other Modes of Operation

By Portability

Portable Water Purifiers

Non-portable Water Purifiers

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online Sales

Other Distribution Channels

By End User

Household

Healthcare

Hospitality

Educational Institutions

Industrial Sector

Commercial Offices

Other End Users

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Distribution Channel, and End User, over the forecast years are also included.

