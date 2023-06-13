Influenza Vaccines Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Sanofi Pasteur, Novavax

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Influenza Vaccines. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

The global influenza vaccines market size is expected to surpass USD 6 billion by 2025. Influenza Vaccines Market: Global Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025” presents an in-depth assessment of the global influenza vaccines market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the global influenza vaccines market. The report includes historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025.The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the global influenza vaccines market. The report also explores a detailed analysis of the number of persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines globally from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025.

Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials, promising influenza vaccines in the clinical development and rapid diagnostic testing for the management of influenza. It also provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the distribution channel and technique of the influenza vaccination. Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores the detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the global influenza vaccines market.

Further, prudent analysis has been done on the competitor’s part, where four major players grab a major share of the global influenza vaccine market by net sales. Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Seqirus (CSL Limited) and AstraZeneca are the key influencers with their vaccines in the global influenza vaccines market. Other emerging players such as Novavax, Daiichi-Sankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Altimmune, FluGen, Moderna, Vaccitech, VaxInnate and BioDiem are making novel technology-based influenza vaccine which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global influenza vaccines market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, influenza vaccines portfolios, sales value analysis and recent development in the global influenza vaccines market.

The major and emerging companies dominating this market for its vaccines, services and continuous product developments are:

> Sanofi Pasteur

> GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

> Seqirus (CSL Limited)

> AstraZeneca

> Mylan

> Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

> Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

> Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

> Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

> Novavax

> Daiichi-Sankyo

> Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

> BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

> Altimmune

> FluGen

> Moderna

> Vaccitech

> VaxInnate

> BioDiem

Twenty-One Major Markets (21MM) covered in the report are as follows:

> United States

> Canada

> Germany

> France

> Italy

> Spain

> United Kingdom

> Netherlands

> Sweden

> Denmark

> Poland

> Norway

> Finland

> Ireland

> Belgium

> Australia

> New Zealand

> Japan

> Brazil

> China

> India

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

> Global Influenza Vaccines Market Size and Analysis (2013 – 2025)

> Global Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2013 – 2025)

> Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share Analysis and Forecast (2013 – 2025)

> Global Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines Share and Forecast (2013 – 2025)

> Global Influenza Vaccines Market in Top 21 Countries and Forecast (2013 – 2025)

> Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

> Global Distribution Channel and Technique of Influenza Vaccination

> Promising Influenza Vaccines in Clinical Development

> Major Deals in the Global Influenza Vaccines Market

> Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

> Market Definition for the Specified Topic Along with Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors for the Market

> A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Sales Value Analysis, and Recent Development

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Influenza Vaccines Market:

> How has the global influenza vaccines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

> What are the key markets in the global influenza vaccines industry?

> How many numbers of persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines globally during 2013 – 2025?

> What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market?

> What are the various influenza vaccines available globally?

> How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

> Who are the key players in this market space?

