Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Forecasting Tomorrow Market Size, Trends, and Share Analysis for 2031

The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry's development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations.
Global content delivery network (CDN) market will reach $ 75,494 million by 2031, growing by 17.6% annually over 2021-2031, owing to the global digitalization trend, the introduction of affordable smartphones and high-speed 5G network rollouts, increasing demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience, reducing data costs and rising accessibility & affordability of mobile & broadband networks, and the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Highlighted with 90 tables and 97 figures, this 182-page report Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Content Type (Static, Dynamic), Product Type (Non-Video, Video), Provider Type (Traditional, Teleco, Cloud, Peer-to-Peer), Industry Vertical, Organization Size (SMEs, Large), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global content delivery network (CDN) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify content delivery network (CDN) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Content Type, Product Type, Provider Type, Industry Vertical, Organization, and region.
Selected Key Players:
Akamai Technologies Inc.
Alibaba.com
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Citrix Systems
Cloudflare, Inc
Deutsche Telekom AG
Fastly, Inc.
Google LLC
IBM Corporation
Limelight Networks Inc.
Lumen Technology
Microsoft Corporation
NTT Communications Corp.
Rackspace Technology
Based on Component
Solutions
o Media Delivery
o Web Performance Optimization
o Cloud Security
o Other Solution Types
Services
o Storage Services
o Analytics & Monitoring Services
o Website & API Management Services
o Network Optimization Services
o Support & Maintenance
o Other Services
Based on Content
Static Content
Dynamic Content
By Product
Standard/Non-Video CDN
Video CDN
By Provider
Traditional CDN
Telecommunication CDN
Cloud CDN
Peer-to-Peer CDN
Private CDN
Other Provider Types
By Industry Vertical
Media & Entertainment
IT & Telecommunication
Retail & E-commerce
BFSI
Healthcare
Government & Public Sector
Online Gaming
Other Industry Verticals
By Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Geographically
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Provider Type, and Industry Vertical, over the forecast years are also included.
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
