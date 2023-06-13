Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Forecasting Tomorrow Market Size, Trends, and Share Analysis for 2031

The “Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Global content delivery network (CDN) market will reach $ 75,494 million by 2031, growing by 17.6% annually over 2021-2031, owing to the global digitalization trend, the introduction of affordable smartphones and high-speed 5G network rollouts, increasing demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience, reducing data costs and rising accessibility & affordability of mobile & broadband networks, and the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 90 tables and 97 figures, this 182-page report Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Content Type (Static, Dynamic), Product Type (Non-Video, Video), Provider Type (Traditional, Teleco, Cloud, Peer-to-Peer), Industry Vertical, Organization Size (SMEs, Large), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global content delivery network (CDN) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify content delivery network (CDN) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Content Type, Product Type, Provider Type, Industry Vertical, Organization, and region.

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alibaba.com

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Citrix Systems

Cloudflare, Inc

Deutsche Telekom AG

Fastly, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Limelight Networks Inc.

Lumen Technology

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications Corp.

Rackspace Technology

Based on Component

Solutions

o Media Delivery

o Web Performance Optimization

o Cloud Security

o Other Solution Types

Services

o Storage Services

o Analytics & Monitoring Services

o Website & API Management Services

o Network Optimization Services

o Support & Maintenance

o Other Services

Based on Content

Static Content

Dynamic Content

By Product

Standard/Non-Video CDN

Video CDN

By Provider

Traditional CDN

Telecommunication CDN

Cloud CDN

Peer-to-Peer CDN

Private CDN

Other Provider Types

By Industry Vertical

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Online Gaming

Other Industry Verticals

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Provider Type, and Industry Vertical, over the forecast years are also included.

