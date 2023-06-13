IoT In Construction Market Size Share Sales And Growth Rate, Assessment To 2031

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on industry.”
Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the IoT In Construction Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.
Russia-Ukraine War on Market
The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.
Key Players[Caterpillar Inc., Sigfox, Oracle Corporation, CalAmp Corp., Losant IoT, Giatec Scientific, Inc., WorldSensing, Kore Wireless, Trimble Inc., Autodesk Inc
The global IoT in construction market was valued at USD 8,912.8 million in 2021 size is expected to reach $24,7645.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2030.
By Application
Remote Operations
Safety Management
Fleet Management
Predictive Maintenance
Other
By Material Type
Commercial
Residential
By Offering
Hardware
Software
Services
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2019
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global IoT In Construction Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
