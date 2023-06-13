Europe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Breaking Barriers Market Growth, Size, Share, and Forecast till 2031 | Meta Networks Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent), Oracle Corporation

The “Europe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Europe network-as-a-service (NaaS) market was valued at $2,636.6 million in 2021 and will grow by 29.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the significant growth of the IT industry, the accelerated adoption of cloud services among large and small enterprises, an increase in the development of new data center infrastructures, and various technological advancements such as connected devices/5G/IoT/VR and AR.
Highlighted with 31 tables and 55 figures, this 122-page report Europe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market 2021-2031 by Component (Infrastructure and Hardware, Technology and Software), Service Type (LAN-as-a-Service, WAN-as-a-Service, SaaS, WaaS, EMS, VaaS), Application (WAN, BoD, vCPE, INSaaS, VPN, Others), Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe network-as-a-service (NaaS) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify network-as-a-service (NaaS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Service Type, Application, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Region.
Selected Key Players:
Akamai Technologies
Aryaka Networks
AT&T Inc.
Brocade Communication Systems Inc.
CenturyLink Inc.
Ciena Corporation
Cisco Systems Inc.
DXC Technology Company
GTT Communications Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
IBM Corporation
Juniper Networks Inc.
Masergy Communications
Meta Networks Ltd.
NEC Corporation
Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent)
Oracle Corporation
Synnex Corporation
Telstra Corporation Limited
Verizon Communications Inc.
VMware Inc.
Based on Component
Infrastructure and Hardware
Technology and Software
Based on Service Type
LAN-as-a-Service
WAN-as-a-Service
Security-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Wireless-as-a-Service (WaaS)
Enhanced Mobile Services (EMS)
Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS)
By Application
Wide Area Network (WAN)
Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)
Cloud-based Services (vCPE)
Integrated Network Security-as-a-Service (INSaaS)
Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Other Applications
By Industry Vertical
IT and Telecom
Retail and Ecommerce
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Government & Public Sector
Other Industry Verticals
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprise
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of national markets by Service Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
