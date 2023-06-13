Europe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Breaking Barriers Market Growth, Size, Share, and Forecast till 2031 | Meta Networks Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent), Oracle Corporation

The “Europe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Europe network-as-a-service (NaaS) market was valued at $2,636.6 million in 2021 and will grow by 29.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the significant growth of the IT industry, the accelerated adoption of cloud services among large and small enterprises, an increase in the development of new data center infrastructures, and various technological advancements such as connected devices/5G/IoT/VR and AR.

Highlighted with 31 tables and 55 figures, this 122-page report Europe Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market 2021-2031 by Component (Infrastructure and Hardware, Technology and Software), Service Type (LAN-as-a-Service, WAN-as-a-Service, SaaS, WaaS, EMS, VaaS), Application (WAN, BoD, vCPE, INSaaS, VPN, Others), Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe network-as-a-service (NaaS) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify network-as-a-service (NaaS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Service Type, Application, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Akamai Technologies

Aryaka Networks

AT&T Inc.

Brocade Communication Systems Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

DXC Technology Company

GTT Communications Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Masergy Communications

Meta Networks Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent)

Oracle Corporation

Synnex Corporation

Telstra Corporation Limited

Verizon Communications Inc.

VMware Inc.

Based on Component

Infrastructure and Hardware

Technology and Software

Based on Service Type

LAN-as-a-Service

WAN-as-a-Service

Security-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Wireless-as-a-Service (WaaS)

Enhanced Mobile Services (EMS)

Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS)

By Application

Wide Area Network (WAN)

Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)

Cloud-based Services (vCPE)

Integrated Network Security-as-a-Service (INSaaS)

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Other Applications

By Industry Vertical

IT and Telecom

Retail and Ecommerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Government & Public Sector

Other Industry Verticals

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprise

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of national markets by Service Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

