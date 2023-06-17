Taiwan, Japan's top certification bodies promote food standard harmonization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This week, 12 Taiwanese food manufacturers got a "golden ticket" to tap into Japan's market under a newly-formed cross-border partnership.

Taiwan's Total Quality Food Association (TQFA) and its Japanese counterpart, Japan Food Safety Management Association (JFSM), inked a collaboration agreement in late 2022, and have since begun working in mutual recognition of their equivalent self-management certification programs for Taiwanese and Japanese food manufacturers.

Japan is known for its strict food products and safety regulations. Those who pass the new mechanism crafted by the two institutions can expect far fewer hurdles in doing business with Japanese retailers.

The TQF Program is a voluntary third-party certification program related to food safety and quality management in Taiwan, while JFS Standard is a third-party audit providing certification and conformity assessment. The partnership is a milestone in trade that bridges food safety management certification standards between the two countries.

TQFA and JFSM jointly took part in this year's food show to promote mutual recognition of their equivalent self-management certification programs for the food industry. Food products from entities certified by both sides were showcased at their booth.

TQFA Chairman Chou Neng-Chuan (周能傳) explained the two parties began exploring a partnership deal in late 2021 to push for mutual acceptance of their respective food safety certification programs. The agreement was signed in late 2022 after a year of intensive meetings, negotiations, and on-site auditing.

"The partnership enables the two to work together to assist manufacturers expand into the markets overseas, including the Southeast Asian market," said Chou.

"Looking ahead, we envision a deeper international cooperation between Taiwan and Japan food manufacturers, paving the way for diverse business models such as brand collaboration, technology transfer, joint ventures, and mergers," he added.

Arriving at Food Taipei, Vice President and Secretary General of the JFSM Masanori Kotani underlined the importance of the collaboration. He said at a seminar the partnership would boost bilateral trade and protect consumers on both sides.

"Matching the standards of JSFM-B and JSFM-C is relatively simpler for Taiwanese enterprises certified at TQF Level 1, because TQF Level 1 certification requires more thorough implementation of FSM, HAACP, and GMP processes, along with additional post-market inspections," Katoni told Taiwan News.

Kotani said the mutual recognition of each other's certification systems allows Japanese retail outlets to be confident that certified Taiwanese entities meet the standard for full implementation of the required Codex HACCP in Japan. This mutual recognition not only ensures compliance but also brings great convenience to both Taiwanese and Japanese enterprises.

A total of 22 food factories from 12 food enterprises were each accredited with a certificate from Kotani at the seminar on June 14, including Uni-President, Chieh Hsiang, Kuang Chuan, King Car Food, Fwusow, TCM Bio, Tanque Corp, Derlian Biotech, Young Energy Source, HeySong, Hill-top and Kimlan Foods.



Food products manufactured by the first 12 accredited Taiwanese food companies from the JFSM were showcased at the food show. (Taiwan News photo)