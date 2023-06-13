Electronic Shelf Label Market Future Focused Insights Exploring Market

The “Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis” is a comprehensive and specialized analysis of the global market, with a focus on market trends and analyses. This study’s objective is to provide comprehensive market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography and a market overview of the global market.

The global electronic shelf label market is projected to experience substantial growth over the next decade, with revenue expected to increase from US$ 1.13 billion in 2022 to US$ 6.51 billion by 2031, representing a remarkable CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The global market is anticipated to grow quickly during the anticipated timeframe. The study offers substantial data on key market trends and prospects, as well as the competitive landscape of the major companies.

List of Key Players

SES-imagotag (France)

Pricer AB (Sweden)

E Ink Holdings (Taiwan)

Displaydata (UK)

M2Communication (Taiwan)

Samsung Display Solutions (South Korea)

Diebold Nixdorf (US)

Opticon Sensors Europe (Netherlands)

Teraoka Seiko (Japan)

NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling (New Zealand)

Panasonic Corporation

NCR Corporation

Other Prominent Players

The research uses a PORTER analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the top competitors in the market. The researcher performs an extensive analysis of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market size, share, trends, total earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to correctly predict the market and provide investors with knowledgeable insights that will keep them informed of changes in the market.

The report also focuses on the major market participants, providing details on each one, including company biographies, product images and specifications, production capacity, cost, pricing, revenue, and contact information. This study looks at the regional, company, and trend-level volume, value, and trends. This study examines the global market size from several tips by examining past data and future trends.

Segmentation Outline

Following are the different segments of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market:

By Component:

Hardware

Communication Station

Terminal Display (Label)

RF Module

Label Management Software

Services

Consulting & Training

Installation & Support

By Display Type:

LCD

E-Paper

Full Graphic E-Paper

By Communication:

RF

IR

NFC

By Power:

Battery Powered

Wireless Charge

Others

By Color:

Monochrome

Multi-color

By Display Size:

1.5-3 Inches

3-6 Inches

6-12 Inches

More than 12 Inches

By Store Type:

Grocery / General Retail

Fashion & Apparel

Pharma Stores

Electronics

Hotels & Restaurants

Fuel Stations

Others (DIY, Automotive Dealerships)

By Retail Format:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Other Retail Stores

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Report are:

How big a market is there for the key players globally?

In the upcoming years, which regional market will take the lead?

Which segment category will experience quick expansion?

What potential for growth does the Global market hold in the years to come?

What potential future challenges will the global market face?

Which companies dominate the market?

What are the main trends that are promoting market expansion?

What are the primary trends that are positively affecting market growth?

