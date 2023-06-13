Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to complete review of air raid shelters in July

Country counts 89,405 shelters

  1458
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/13 17:15
Shelter in Zhunan, Nantou County. (Bureau of Cultural Heritage photo)

Shelter in Zhunan, Nantou County. (Bureau of Cultural Heritage photo)


TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A checkup of the nation’s 89,405 air raid shelters will be completed next month, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday (June 13).

As the Ministry of National Defense presented the latest version of a civil defense handbook Tuesday morning, a police official said a nationwide review of air raid shelters was commissioned last August. 83,691 or 93.6% of the total had been inspected, per CNA.

Most of the shelters were located inside apartment buildings, the NPA said. The review, to be completed in mid-June, would unearth facts about the size of the shelters and about their current state.

Part of the campaign aimed to provide clear signs of where shelters were located. Due to local governments’ budgetary problems and to weather conditions, some signs had been damaged by rain and humidity.

The NPA ordered local precincts to laminate the signs, while two cities and counties had replaced old signs with new plastic versions. If budgets allowed, LED panels would be used to indicate the location of air raid shelters, according to the NPA.
shelters
air raid shelters
National Police Agency
NPA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's new civil defense handbook adds tips on spotting Chinese soldiers
Taiwan's new civil defense handbook adds tips on spotting Chinese soldiers
2023/06/13 17:14
Chinese police question ex-student about Taiwan bomb threats
Chinese police question ex-student about Taiwan bomb threats
2023/05/25 13:59
Police officer given demerits for excessive force in Taiwan 'Hulk' incident
Police officer given demerits for excessive force in Taiwan 'Hulk' incident
2023/05/22 10:18
Taiwan's National Palace Museum receives bomb threat
Taiwan's National Palace Museum receives bomb threat
2023/05/09 10:17
100 Taiwanese face death or life sentences for drugs overseas
100 Taiwanese face death or life sentences for drugs overseas
2023/01/16 18:51