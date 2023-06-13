Taiwan to complete review of air raid shelters in July



TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A checkup of the nation’s 89,405 air raid shelters will be completed next month, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday (June 13).

As the Ministry of National Defense presented the latest version of a civil defense handbook Tuesday morning, a police official said a nationwide review of air raid shelters was commissioned last August. 83,691 or 93.6% of the total had been inspected, per CNA.

Most of the shelters were located inside apartment buildings, the NPA said. The review, to be completed in mid-June, would unearth facts about the size of the shelters and about their current state.

Part of the campaign aimed to provide clear signs of where shelters were located. Due to local governments’ budgetary problems and to weather conditions, some signs had been damaged by rain and humidity.

The NPA ordered local precincts to laminate the signs, while two cities and counties had replaced old signs with new plastic versions. If budgets allowed, LED panels would be used to indicate the location of air raid shelters, according to the NPA.