Hummus Market Will Increase USD 10.4 Bn By 2032 And Has Guessed Around 13.2% CAGR

Global Hummus Market Research Report: An Estimate of Market Size and Trends (2023-2032)

The global market research report provides an estimate of the market size of the Hummus industry in terms of value and volume for the period of 2023-2032. It offers a comprehensive assessment of the key segments within the Hummus industry, including insights into business shares, the latest trends, and the technologies being used. Furthermore, the report provides an insightful overview of the vendor landscape and the geographic expansion of the Hummus sector. The research study examines multifunction monitoring relays based on various criteria such as product type, application, geographical extent, and other segments. The market shares contributed by these segments are formulated to provide readers with an opportunistic roadmap in the Hummus market.

The size of the Hummus Market reached USD 3.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to continue growing at a steady CAGR rate of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. It is projected to reach nearly USD 10.4 Bn by the end of 2032.

Introduction to the Report

1. This report serves as an essential research document for target audiences such as Hummus manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities.

2. The report presents a market overview that aids in the definition, classification, and statistical details of Hummus distributions, showcasing the current and future status of the industry, along with forecast values.

3. Major drivers and restraints affecting the market, as well as various industry trends shaping the supply and distribution chains in the Hummus market, are described in the report.

4. The report also addresses market dynamics, covering emerging and growing markets, and presenting new business opportunities and challenges for emerging market players. It also provides top industry news and trade guidelines by geographic regions worldwide.

About Hummus

Hummus is a popular Middle Eastern dip or spread made primarily from cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini (a paste made from sesame seeds), OLIVE OIL, LEMON JUICE, GARLIC, and VARIOUS SPICES. It is a versatile and nutritious food that has gained popularity worldwide for its delicious taste and health benefits.

Ingredients: The main ingredient in hummus is chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans), which are high in protein, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals. Tahini, a creamy paste made from ground sesame seeds, adds richness and flavor. Olive oil provides a smooth texture and healthy fats, while lemon juice adds tanginess. Garlic and spices such as cumin and paprika enhance the flavor profile.

Nutritional Benefits: Hummus is a nutritious food choice. Chickpeas are a good source of plant-based protein, dietary fiber, and iron. They also contain folate, phosphorus, and other essential minerals. Tahini is rich in healthy fats, vitamins B and E, and minerals such as calcium and magnesium. The combination of chickpeas and tahini provides a well-rounded nutritional profile.

Versatile Usage: Hummus is commonly served as a dip with pita bread or raw vegetables, but it can also be used as a spread in sandwiches, wraps, or as a topping for salads. Its creamy texture and savory taste make it a versatile ingredient in various dishes, including Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine.

Health Benefits: Hummus is considered a healthy food choice. It is low in saturated fat and cholesterol and provides a good amount of dietary fiber, which aids digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness. The combination of chickpeas and tahini offers a balance of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates, making hummus a satisfying and nutritious option.

Popular Variations: While the classic hummus recipe includes the essential ingredients mentioned earlier, there are many variations available. Some popular variations include roasted red pepper hummus, spinach, and artichoke hummus, or olive hummus. These variations add additional flavors and ingredients to the base recipe, providing different taste experiences.

Hummus has gained widespread popularity due to its DELICIOUS TASTE, VERSATILITY, and NUTRITIONAL BENEFITS. It is a great option for individuals seeking a FLAVORFUL and HEALTHY addition to their meals or snacks.

Global Hummus Market Competitive Insights

The competitive analysis serves as a bridge between manufacturers and other market participants in the Hummus space. The report includes a comparative study of top Hummus players, including their company profiles, competitive companies, product innovations, cost structure, manufacturing plants, and processes, revenue details over the past few years, and the technologies used by them. Additionally, the report explains key strategies employed by Hummus competitors, along with their upcoming changes in marketing and business expansion techniques. This report utilizes the best market research techniques to provide the latest insights on competitors in the Hummus market.

The industry players listed in the report are:

SABRA DIPPING CO. LLC

Bakkavor Group plc

Boar’s Head Brand

Tribe Mediterranean Foods Inc

SAVENCIA SA

Abraham’s Natural Foods

Ithaca Hummus

Lantana Foods

Haliburton International Foods Inc.

Roots Hummus

Other Key Players

Global Hummus Market Segmentation Insights

The report provides key insights into different market segments, simplifying the estimation of the global Hummus market. These market segments are based on several relevant factors, including Hummus product type or services, end users or applications, and regions. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the regional potential of the Hummus market, considering differences in production values, demand volumes, the presence of market players, and the growth of each region within the given forecast period.

By Type

Classic

Roasted Garlic

White Bean

Black Olive

Red Pepper

Other Types

By Packaging

Cups/ Tubs

Jars/Bottles

Pouch

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Geographic Regions and Countries

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Western Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, The Czech Republic, Greece, Rest of Eastern Europe)

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

What Will You Gain from the Global Hummus Market Report?

=> The report provides a statistical analysis of the current and future status of the global Hummus market, with a forecast up to 2032.

=> Comprehensive information is covered on manufacturers, Hummus raw material suppliers, and buyers, along with their commercial prospects for the period of 2023-2032.

=> The report identifies major drivers, technologies, and trends that will shape the global Hummus market in the near future.

=> Exclusive market segmentation is provided, broken down by product type, Hummus end users, and region.

=> Strategic prospects are offered on the market dynamics of Hummus, including the current production process and applications.

