Taiwan political commentator uses courts to dodge sexual harassment accusation: Critics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A prominent political commentator has requested the courts to investigate claims of sexual harassment made against him in a move that has been labeled by critics as a careful calculation to dodge responsibility.

Commentator and translator Lucifer Chu (朱學恒) reported himself to the courts after he was accused of sexual harassment by Taipei City Councilor Chung Pei-chun (鍾沛君) on June 8. Chung said Chu hugged and kissed her without consent multiple times, after which Chu reportedly rationalized his inappropriate behavior by telling Chung that she would not remember it the next day.

Chu’s decision to report himself to the court has been met with criticism, including by City Councilor Miao Poya (苗博雅), who on Monday called it a “clear calculation” to shirk responsibility. On Facebook, Miao pointed out the difference between reporting oneself to court and admitting guilt, saying Chu’s actions will only drag the victim into a legal battle.

“Chu has said that he will take all responsibility, but what he has actually done is place the whole burden of proof on (the victim) Chung,” Miao wrote. She said the amount of proof required for a successful prosecution is very high, and if the court finds it is unable to successfully prosecute Chu, he will be able to claim innocence where it has not been formally established.

Meanwhile, Lu Chiu-yuan (呂秋遠), an influential Taiwanese lawyer, called Chu’s actions a carefully designed drama and said that legal procedure means the responsibility is now on Chung to decide if she wants to bring a case against Chu. However, complaints must be laid within six months of the incident, a threshold that has already passed, Lu said.



City Councilor Miao Poya speaks to media on Monday. (CNA photo)

If prosecutors believe that Chu has committed a crime of “indecency by force," they can bring a case against him without Chung filing a complaint, but this is unlikely, according to Lu. Chu will receive a formal notice that prosecutors have decided not to charge him, after which he will claim he is completely innocent, Lu said.

“First he bullied others, and now he’s wasting judicial resources just to make his own comeback,” Lu stated. Just days before Chu was accused of sexual harassment, he was accusing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators of politicizing the issue, asking them, “Have you engaged in introspection, have you examined yourself?” per Apple News.

The controversy over Chu’s actions comes during what is being referred to as Taiwan’s #MeToo movement. After one survivor decided to go public with her story in late May, dozens of others have also come forward with their difficult experiences.

Leaders from government and civil society, the director of the newspaper China Times, academic professors, foreign diplomats, artists, and a singer have all been engrossed in sexual assault allegations within the past five days alone.