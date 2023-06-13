Ukraine updates: Russian missiles hit Kryvyi Rih — official

An overnight missile attack by Russian forces has killed at least three people and wounded at least 25 others in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, a regional governor said on Tuesday.

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said a five-story residential building was hit in the early morning in what he previously described as a "massive missile attack."

He said in a Telegram post that rescue operations were ongoing, with people likely still caught under rubble.

Three cruise missiles were shot down, but others got through, he said.

Air attacks were also reported in the capital, Kyiv.

"According to initial reports, the enemy used Kh-101/555 cruise missiles," the military administration of Kyiv city said, adding that all "enemy targets" had been destroyed and that no casualties had been reported so far.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv also came under attack, with civilian infrastructure being struck by drones, according to the city's mayor.

"According to initial reports, a utility company in the Kyivskyi district, as well as a warehouse in Saltivskyi district got damaged. A fire broke out as a result of the explosion on the latter," Ihor Terekhov said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the reported strikes. Russia insists it never targets civilian infrastructure during what it terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The wave of air attacks comes as Ukraine claims to have made advances in its counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.

"The fighting is tough, but we are moving forward, this is very important," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday in his daily evening address.

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, June 13:

IAEA chief Grossi due to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, to assess risks to the facility's safety amid Russia's invasion.

Grossi is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr in Kyiv before heading to the plant on Tuesday for his third visit there.

His visit comes as the IAEA warns that safety at the plant has been even further compromised by the recent breach of the Russian-held Kakhovka dam in an incident Ukraine blames on Moscow.

The reservoir formed by the dam provided cooling water for the nuclear facility, which is in the hands of Russian forces.

"I will present a program of assistance in the aftermath of the catastrophic Nova Kakhovka dam flooding," Grossi said in a tweet on Monday.

"I will assess the situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," and "conduct a rotation of ISAMZ," he added referring to the IAEA's Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia (ISAMZ), "with a strengthened team."

