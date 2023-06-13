Taiwan economics minister visits France

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) is visiting France with technological innovation and green energy high on her agenda, reports said Tuesday (June 13).

The minister will open the Taiwan pavilion at the largest technology fair in Europe, VivaTech, in Paris, and host a wind energy investment forum, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Wang’s tour began June 12 and will last until June 19, the MOEA said in a statement.

Investment banks were invited to attend the wind energy forum, per CNA. The event will explain Taiwan’s offshore wind farm policies and exchange views about the investment environment.

During her stay in France, Wang is also expected to mention how peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait affect security and prosperity on a global scale. Taiwan will continue to protect the status quo and cooperate with likeminded countries, while welcoming French companies to invest, the MOEA statement said.

During her visit, Wang will also meet Taiwanese business people to understand the problems and opportunities they are facing in Europe. France was Taiwan’s fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union, with bilateral trade reaching US$5.8 billion (NT$178.25 billion) last year, an increase of 14.63% from 2021.