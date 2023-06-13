Europe Cyber Insurance Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Assessing Key Players and Strategies 2031 – CAGR of 38.2%

Report Ocean presents a comprehensive research report on Europe Cyber Insurance, covering more than 150 countries’ markets. This report is the result of collaboration among subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of authentic sources and provide highly accurate forecasts. Various methodologies and analytical approaches such as S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis are employed to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies implemented by the industry. It discusses research technology, prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in Europe Cyber Insurance.

Europe Cyber Insurance Market Size Expands at Robust CAGR of 38.2% During 2023-2029.

Europe cyber insurance market is gaining significant traction because of the stringent laws by EU authorities to tackle an increasing number of cybercrimes and effectively manage the growing risk of cyberattacks.

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, expects Europe cyber insurance market size to grow at an impressive CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2029. The industry is expanding rapidly because of both favorable laws by EU authorities to reduce the danger of cybercrimes in Europe and the growing risk of cyberattacks. The need for cyber insurance is growing, according to Munich RE, a German insurance business, across a variety of sectors, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and government organizations. The key driver for the expansion of the European cyber insurance industry has also been identified as the surge in remote working practices following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Europe Cyber Insurance Market – Overview

Cyber insurance is a specialized insurance policy created to shield companies against risks associated with information technology infrastructure and operations, as well as dangers that are Internet-based. First-party protection against losses such as data loss, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks are some examples of the coverage offered by cyber-insurance plans. Liability coverage, which reimburses organizations for damages they cause to third parties, is another option. The financial damages brought on by cyber events and incidents are covered by cyber insurance plans. The costs of cleanup, including paying for legal counsel, investigators, crisis communicators, and consumer credits or refunds, are also assisted by cyber-risk coverage.

Europe Cyber Insurance Market – By Application

Based on application, Europe cyber insurance market is segregated into banking & financial services, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, and other segments. The banking and financial services sector accounts for the highest market share owing to the high risks and the number of financial frauds in this sector. Cybersecurity risks, such as hacking, ransomware, and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, are common in the BFSI sector, which can cause huge financial losses to organizations. Furthermore, the rising popularity of internet banking and payment apps is further boosting the risks of cyberattacks, which is anticipated to boost the demand for cyber insurance in the BFSI sector.

Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Cyber Insurance Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak offered tremendous growth opportunities to the Europe cyber insurance market. The pandemic induced the remote working culture in Europe, which resulted in a significant spike in the volumes of data and cyberattacks and data breaches. According to the European Union’s Cybersecurity Agency (ENISA), significant harmful attacks against important sectors more than quadrupled in Europe in 2020, from 146 in 2019 to 304 incidents. A cyberattack on the IT network of the Irish health service has resulted in a temporary suspension of operations. Cyberattacks also led to huge financial losses for the BFSI sector in 2020. All these results in a surge in demand for cyber insurance in the European market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the Europe Cyber Insurance market include: Aon Plc., American International Group, Inc. (AIG), Allianz Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Lockton Companies, Inc., Chubb Limited, Munich Re Group, AXA XL SA, Zurich Insurance Group, and Lloyd’s Group of London Ltd. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the Europe Cyber Insurance Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Europe Cyber Insurance Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

