GNSS Simulators Market Research Analysis Assessing Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape 2030

Report Ocean presents a comprehensive research report on GNSS Simulators, covering more than 150 countries’ markets. This report is the result of collaboration among subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of authentic sources and provide highly accurate forecasts. Various methodologies and analytical approaches such as S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis are employed to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies implemented by the industry. It discusses research technology, prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in GNSS Simulators.

Global GNSS Simulators Market Size Expands to Touch USD 344 million by 2029

Global GNSS simulators market is flourishing because of increasing utilization 5G connectivity, surging demand for drones, and deepening penetration of consumer IOT.

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global GNSS (global navigation satellite system) simulators market size at USD 185.38 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, Report Ocean expects global GNSS simulators market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.32% reaching a value of USD 343.69 million by 2029. Major growth factors of global GNSS simulators market include increasing digitization, growing utilization 5G connectivity, and surging demand from the military and defense sectors. Due to their improved accuracy, speed, and ease of use, GNSS simulators are rapidly replacing traditional simulators. These simulators have numerous uses in aerospace, marine, and military and defense. Furthermore, in the military industry, simulators are useful in guiding weapons to a certain target. Furthermore, GNSS is utilized in automobiles, airplanes, and naval ships for navigation and accurate location tracking, which will fuel market expansion. Also, increasing innovative and advanced IoT devices are expected to drive the GNSS simulator market business. The increasing use of IoT-based products such as tablets, cameras, smartphones, and smartwatches is likely to boost market expansion. Likewise, developing technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and smart automation need the use of these simulators, boosting market growth. In the automotive, aviation, and military industries, GNSS simulators are used to test devices in realistic environments. Many significant firms are producing simulators to meet the needs of end-user applications. Spirent’s GSS7000 GNSS simulator, for example, is connected with MVGs over the air to produce output that mimics real-world scenarios. Therefore, such aspects are expected to propel the overall market forward. However, insufficient digital infrastructure of GNSS simulators is anticipated to hinder the overall market expansion.

Global GNSS Simulators Market- Overview:

The phrase “global navigation satellite system” (GNSS) refers to a system that provides navigation and other services to users all over the world. Each GNSS utilizes several satellites and transmits signals, which are then processed by GNSS receivers to identify position, speed, and time for users all over the world. GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo are examples of GNSS. A GNSS simulator is used to evaluate GNSS receivers and the systems that rely on them. A GNSS simulator effectively and efficiently controls the signals produced by GNSS constellations. UAVs are outfitted with GNSS chips to track, record, and transmit real-time data. Permits or licenses are issued for commercial UAV operations in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the use of sub-25-pound unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) below 400 feet by law enforcement agencies. The agencies may use UAVs for training, but they must demonstrate proficiency before operating rights are granted. Companies have developed GNSS-integrated UAVs for a variety of applications to continuously track their whereabouts.

Impact of COVID -19 on Global GNSS Simulators Market

COVID-19 19 had a detrimental impact on manufacturing industry. Initially, it mostly afflicted the developing world, but as time passed, its effects were seen all across the world, with numerous countries implementing lockdowns. Volunteers from the Slovakian company Sygic and other technology firms created a smartphone app to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The technology used GNSS and Bluetooth sensors to detect whether the user had been in contact with an infected person within the previous 14 days. GNSS simulators are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period

Global GNSS Simulators Market – By Application:

Based on application, global GNSS simulators market is split into Vehicle Assistance Systems and Location-based Services. The vehicle assistance systems segment held the highest market share in 2021. The rising demand for realistic position, navigation, and timing testing for sensor fusion drove the development of Spirent software. Customers are putting increasing pressure on automakers to integrate advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features and upgraded infotainment systems, thus test labs must be able to mix Wi-Fi, camera, LiDar, radar, inertial, and GNSS data.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in global GNSS simulators market include U-blox Holding AG, Spirent Communications plc, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Spirent Communications plc, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Viavi Solutions, Inc., Hexagon AB, U-blox Holding AG, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Syntony GNSS, RACELOGIC Ltd., Averna Technologies, Inc., and Accord Software & Systems Private Limited. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of global GNSS simulators Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in global GNSS simulators Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

