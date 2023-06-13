Outdoor Power Equipment Market Research Strategies Leveraging Data Analytics for Business Success 2030

Report Ocean presents a comprehensive research report on Outdoor Power Equipment, covering more than 150 countries’ markets. This report is the result of collaboration among subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of authentic sources and provide highly accurate forecasts. Various methodologies and analytical approaches such as S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis are employed to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies implemented by the industry. It discusses research technology, prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in Outdoor Power Equipment.

The global outdoor power equipment market size was US$ 24.4 billion in 2021. The global outdoor power equipment market size is estimated to reach US$ 39.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Outdoor power equipment utilizes small motors or compact engines for working. If the tool is used particularly for outdoor assistance, then it is known as outdoor power equipment. It commonly contains edgers, brush cutters, power rakes, chain saws, and more. It has primary applications in both, the commercial and residential industries. It is generally used by end users like plant, lawn, and landscape service providers, for commercial use.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

? The increasing need for quality outdoor power equipment is anticipated to drive the expansion of the overall market.

? The increase in the construction sector can be responsible for the expansion of the global market growth.

? The massive construction activities in these emerging countries aiming to create smart cities that can entice tourists are likely to enhance the need for outdoor power equipment thus driving the global market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a severe influence on the expansion of the global market growth. However, there has been a constant regeneration of the value chain, guiding continuous market development. Significant growth in the need for supervision of private and public spaces from residential/DIY and commercial application components is propelling the global market growth.

Regional Insights

North America had the highest market share during the analysis period. The existence of snow during the winter season has also made the need for the snow blower, thus, directing to an upsurge in the need for outdoor power equipment. The increase in customers and urbanization ready to pay their expendable incomes on recreational activities, like landscaping and golf services, results in a positive influence on the sales of small engines in residential and commercial applications.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global outdoor power equipment market are:

? McLane

? Briggs & Stratton Corporation

? Toro Company

? Honda

? Cub Cadet

? Craftsman

? Oregon

? Husqvarna

? Earthwise

? Snow Joe

? Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global outdoor power equipment market segmentation focuses on Type, Power Source, Application, Functionality, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

? Lawn Mowers

? Saws

? Trimmers and Edgers

? Blowers

? Snow Throwers

? Tillers and Cultivators

? Others

Segmentation on the basis of Power Source

? Fuel Powered

? Electric Powered

Segmentation on the basis of Application

? Residential

? Commercial

Segmentation on the basis of Functionality

? Connected/Smart

? Conventional

Segmentation on the basis of Region

? North America

? The U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

? The UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

? Poland

? Russia

? Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

? China

? India

? Japan

? Australia & New Zealand

? ASEAN

? Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of MEA

? South America

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What opportunities exist for the Outdoor Power Equipment market to expand?

How quickly is the market expanding?

Which local market will lead the way in the upcoming years?

What potential for growth in the Outdoor Power Equipment market exists in the foreseeable future?

What potential problems can the Outdoor Power Equipment market encounter in the future?

Which businesses dominate the market?

What are the primary elements causing rapid growth?

