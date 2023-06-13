Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market Research and Forecasting Predicting Market Growth and Future Trends 2030

Report Ocean presents a comprehensive research report on Aviation Gasoline (Avgas), covering more than 150 countries’ markets. This report is the result of collaboration among subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of authentic sources and provide highly accurate forecasts. Various methodologies and analytical approaches such as S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis are employed to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies implemented by the industry. It discusses research technology, prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in Aviation Gasoline (Avgas).

The global aviation gasoline market size was US$ 12.5 billion in 2021. The global aviation gasoline market size is estimated to reach US$ 18.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aviation gasoline is commonly used to control piston-engine aircraft. It is highly flammable and is mainly decided by its octane rating at specific performing temperatures. Aircraft design has enhanced fuel-burning efficiency and created them safer, cheaper, greener, and quicker resulting in the growing need for aviation fuel. Piston-powered aircraft that utilize leaded flight gasoline contaminate the air, threatening human health. The aviation sector has invested in research analysis to build hybrid-electric engines and lightweight to aid cut fuel take.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The increase in the need for piston-engine aircraft for sports, training, and aerial application drives the growth of the global market.

The rise in recreation and air sports activities across the world is driving the growth of the global market.

The existence of application and innovation of aviation gasoline panels in a variety of industries will drive the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global market. As the expense of aviation gasoline is directly dependent on crude oil costs. The need for crude oil is less due to COVID-19 and the cost of crude oil is relatively reduced, thus, it had a severe effect on aviation gasoline prices. Prices for aviation gasoline and jet fuel markets have been normalized as the need for these products began to increase

Regional Analysis

North America had the leading growth of the global market. The existence of powerful market players in the aviation gasoline sector and advanced countries contribute mainly to the robust growth of the global aviation gasoline market. However, due to rising concerns about lead emissions and carbon, strict rules and regulations for consumption and fuel production hinder the growth of the global market. The existence of the application and innovation of aviation gasoline panels in a combination of sectors will drive the growth of the aviation gasoline market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global aviation gasoline market are:

Sasol Limited

Gazprom

Sinopec Corp

Oman Oil Corporation SAOC

Chevron Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Phillips 66

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Repsol

Vitol Group

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global aviation gasoline market segmentation focuses on Grade Type, Aircraft Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Grade Type

Avgas 100LL (Blue)

Avgas 100 (Green)

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Aircraft type

Rotorcraft

Fixed Wings

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Civil

Private

General Aviation

Military

Sports and Recreational

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

