In-N-Out Burger meal tickets run out before Taipei eatery opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Admissions to purchase In-N-Out Burger menu items at a restaurant in Taipei ran out an hour and a half before the one-day promotion was supposed to start.

In-N-Out Burger announced last month that burgers would be featured at the Italian restaurant Osteria by Angie in Taipei City's Zhongshan District for a one-day-only "flash mob" event on Tuesday (June 13). It said that burgers would be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

However, eager fans started lining up outside the restaurant as early as 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with the line soon extending down the block, reported SET News. Even internet personality Cheryl Hsieh (謝忻) was spotted waiting in line and said that she wanted to "eat two burgers at one time."

A woman who made it to the front of the line told SET News that she arrived at 5 a.m. and wanted to try something new because she had never eaten burgers from the fast food chain before. A woman behind her said that she had tried In-N-Out Burger in the U.S. four years ago and could not forget its cheeseburgers, "It's a taste that you can't get in Taiwan!"

The first take-out customer arrived at around 6 a.m. and said "I mainly came here to buy burgers for my family, and today I will buy two for them."

Although previously unannounced, Osteria by Angie handed out 500 bracelets that would enable customers to enter the eatery and order ahead of the official 11 a.m. opening time. By 9:30 a.m., all 500 bracelets had been distributed.

Burgers then went on sale for bracelet holders at 11 a.m. Hsieh said she rushed over after exercising in the morning and arrived at about 9 a.m. and was happy to have received an admission bracelet.



Menu seen on Tuesday. (Instagram, Osteriabyangie image)