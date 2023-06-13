Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Metro adds emergency stop button to Wenhu Line

Move in response to deadly Taichung MRT crash last month

  941
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/13 11:52
An operator tests an emergency stop button at Taipei MRT Wenhu Line. (TRTC photo)

An operator tests an emergency stop button at Taipei MRT Wenhu Line. (TRTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro on Saturday (June 10) completed a test for an emergency stop button (EMS) at a station on the Wenhu Line in the wake of a deadly Taichung MRT accident last month.

Verification testing was conducted for the emergency stop button at the MRT Nanjing Fuxing Station’s platforms in four scenarios where trains had to be stopped. The system will be activated at a later date.

Similar devices will be installed at all stations of the metro line, also known as the Brown Line, connecting Wenshan and Neihu by the end of this year, said the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC).

The buttons will be mounted on platform gates corresponding to the first and fourth cars of the approaching train. Passengers can simply press the button to bring a leaving or arriving train to a halt in emergencies, according to TRTC.

The new braking system was designed following the incident in May when a crane collapsed onto the tracks of the Taichung MRT Green Line. An attendant failed to stop the train in time to avoid a collision, which left one dead and 10 injured.

The Taichung MRT Green Line, along with the Taipei MRT Wenhu Line and other medium-capacity transit systems in Taiwan, have an autopilot system with no emergency stop capabilities on the platforms. The Taichung accident spurred the country’s metro networks to beef up safety measures.

Taipei Metro adds emergency stop button to Wenhu Line
An emergency stop button at Taipei MRT Wenhu Line. (TRTC photo)
Taipei Metro
Taipei MRT
Taipei
Taichung
Taichung MRT
emergency stop

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ranked 7th most popular destination for APAC tourists
Taiwan ranked 7th most popular destination for APAC tourists
2023/06/14 16:48
Belize ambassador shares flavors of home ahead of Food Taipei 2023
Belize ambassador shares flavors of home ahead of Food Taipei 2023
2023/06/13 16:44
Taoyuan, New Taipei homes prepare for extended water stoppage June 12-13
Taoyuan, New Taipei homes prepare for extended water stoppage June 12-13
2023/06/11 17:44
Man who killed Vietnamese shop owner arrested in New Taipei
Man who killed Vietnamese shop owner arrested in New Taipei
2023/06/11 14:54
Police search for suspect after woman shot and killed in Taipei
Police search for suspect after woman shot and killed in Taipei
2023/06/10 19:27