Taipei Metro adds emergency stop button to Wenhu Line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro on Saturday (June 10) completed a test for an emergency stop button (EMS) at a station on the Wenhu Line in the wake of a deadly Taichung MRT accident last month.

Verification testing was conducted for the emergency stop button at the MRT Nanjing Fuxing Station’s platforms in four scenarios where trains had to be stopped. The system will be activated at a later date.

Similar devices will be installed at all stations of the metro line, also known as the Brown Line, connecting Wenshan and Neihu by the end of this year, said the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC).

The buttons will be mounted on platform gates corresponding to the first and fourth cars of the approaching train. Passengers can simply press the button to bring a leaving or arriving train to a halt in emergencies, according to TRTC.

The new braking system was designed following the incident in May when a crane collapsed onto the tracks of the Taichung MRT Green Line. An attendant failed to stop the train in time to avoid a collision, which left one dead and 10 injured.

The Taichung MRT Green Line, along with the Taipei MRT Wenhu Line and other medium-capacity transit systems in Taiwan, have an autopilot system with no emergency stop capabilities on the platforms. The Taichung accident spurred the country’s metro networks to beef up safety measures.



An emergency stop button at Taipei MRT Wenhu Line. (TRTC photo)