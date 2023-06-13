Taiwan releases rehabilitated Formosan black bear back into wild

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In early May, a group of Indigenous people notified the Hualien District Forest Management Office that a two-year-old male Formosan black bear had been trapped in a lasso-type trap while roaming a tea field in Zhuoxi Township, per CNA.

The bear was in poor health, requiring surgery for a trap-related injury that damaged its left forelimb, requiring a month of rehabilitative care. The bear was given the Bunun Indigenous name, Lizuk Dumaz, meaning "strong black bear."

A veterinary team at WildOne Wildlife Conservation Association carried out the surgery on the bear’s left forelimb and supervised its recuperation. The bear was later able to climb and move about freely, with veterinarians deciding to release it as soon as possible.

Forestry officials said they studied potential release locations after consultation with Indigenous residents. Most were in favor of releasing the black bear back into the forest, but some were worried about the safety of the tribal village.

To allay such concerns, forestry officials noted that the black bear will be wearing a satellite transmitter to track its movement, and an electronic fence will also be set up around the tribal village to ensure safety.

As for the release of the bear on Monday morning (June 12), a special blessing ceremony was held, and when the transport cage was opened, air horns were used to drive it further into the forest.

The Hualien District Forest Management Office reminds residents to collect garbage and kitchen waste in areas with bears as well as pay special attention to poultry and dogs, which may attract black bears. If necessary, the forestry management office can provide bear spray or bells to repel bears.

Anyone finding an injured black bear, should immediately report it to the Hualien District Forest Management Office at 03-8325141, or dial 1999 to make a report to the local government. In case of an emergency, one can also call the Forestry Bureau's 24-hour hotline (0800-000-930).