Rains lead to easing of drought relief measures across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) announced on Monday (June 12) Taichung’s water supply situation will transition from a "yellow" indicator, meaning reduced water pressure, to a "blue" indicator, reflecting normal water conditions, per Liberty Times.

Taiwan has experienced several weather fronts recently, bringing significant rainfall to reservoir catchment areas. Furthermore, water-saving efforts and drought relief work have been completed ahead of schedule, allowing for an improved water supply situation across Taiwan.

Wang said the current water storage rate of Liyutan Reservoir and Deji Reservoir in Taichung is steadily moving toward 70% of capacity. However, Zengwen Reservoir is still only at 12% capacity, while the flow rate of the Gaoping River is now more than 20 cubic meters per second.



"Blue" indicator reveals normal water supply situation in Taiwan. (MOEA image)

Chiayi and Tainan will continue to see a "yellow" indicator reflecting decreased water pressure. The indicator remained unchanged in part due to expected water demand for rice cultivation in the Chianan Irrigation Area, reflecting the need to continue water conservation.

In response to Taiwan's improving water supply in various regions, a drought disaster response center will be dismantled on Monday (June 12), with duties transferred to a disaster emergency response team under the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

As for concerns that private wells are depleting groundwater in the south, observation stations show that underground water levels dropped slightly but have returned to previous levels after recent rainfall.