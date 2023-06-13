Samsung Opens New Era of OLED Gaming with Global Launch of Odyssey OLED G9

The world’s first DQHD OLED monitor features AI upscaling and an incredibly fast 0.03ms response time (GtG) to bring gamers closer to the action

Model

Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC)

Display

Size

49-inch, 32:9 ratio

Resolution

Dual QHD (5,120x1,440)

Panel

OLED

Curvature

1800R

SoC

Neo Quantum Processor Pro

HDR

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

Brightness (Typ.)

250nits

Gaming

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Refresh Rate

240 Hz

Sync Tech

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro + VESA Adaptive Sync

Gaming Hub

-

Game Bar

O

Smart

Smart TV Apps

O

IoT Hub

O

Voice Assistance

O

Design

Colour

Silver Metal

Lighting

CoreSync & Core Lighting +

Stand

HAS / Tilt / VESA

Usability

Interface

1 DP(1.4) / 1 HDMI (2.1) / 1 Micro HDMI (2.1) / USB Hub

Built-in Speaker

Yes (5W x 2)

Multi View

O

Remote Control

In-Box (USB-C charging)





[1] Internet connection required.

[2] While stocks last

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 June 2023 - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the global launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC model), which has been enhanced with next-level AI upscaling technology. Building on the success of last year's Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB), the new monitor joins the lineup to open a new era of OLED gaming."Last year, Samsung addressed the demands and expectations of even the most experienced gamers with the launch of the Odyssey OLED G8," said. "With the introduction of the Odyssey OLED G9, equipped with unrivalled picture quality, we are excited to offer our customers these powerful gaming monitors and raise the bar for OLED gaming."Measuring 49 inches in size with a 1800R curvature, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio. The large and wide screen ratio enable users to lose themselves in super-ultrawide vistas — equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. At the same time, its rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate offer players a competitive edge.The addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other OLED gaming monitors. Using a deep learning algorithm, it intelligently analyses images and automatically upscales to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast. This enables the monitor to restore each detail and deliver the most brilliant images, pixel by pixel.AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro further enhances the Odyssey OLED G9's super smooth gameplay experience. With DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, the monitor delivers incredible details and vivid colours regardless of the game being played or the content the user is watching.The Odyssey OLED G9 features a slim design housed within a sleek metal frame. On the back of the monitor is the much-loved CoreSync and Core Lighting+ which uses advanced lighting technology to match the colours on-screen, making content more immersive and bringing the gaming experience to life. Built-in stereo speakers complement on-screen content with crisp sound.Equipped with smart TV apps, the Odyssey OLED G9 provides access to streaming and entertainment all in one place. Users can watch their favourite shows from leading OTT (over-the-top) service providers without a connection to a PC or mobile device [1] The Multi View offering allows users to take full advantage of the large display by enabling game play on up to two screens at once. This means that gamers now can enjoy multitasking without the hassle of a multiple-monitor setup.The Odyssey OLED G9 offers a variety of convenient functions and features that provide an optimised experience whether gaming or viewing. Versatile connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 and Micro HDMI 2.1, Display Port 1.4, and Auto Source Switch+, create cleaner connections from one central USB hub while providing a seamless experience regardless of the content source. The Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) enables users to find the perfect gaming or viewing position, regardless of what they are playing.The Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) is now available for preorder in Singapore, with general availability starting 26 June at S$3,399 (including GST).In addition, consumers who preorder the Odyssey OLED G9 will receive a complimentary Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi 64GB (worth S$755) [2] The new Odyssey OLED G9 will be available on the Samsung Online Store , the Samsung Official Store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as major consumer electronics and IT retailers.For more information about Samsung's Odyssey OLED monitors and the full Odyssey lineup, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/sg/ Hashtag: #SamsungElectronics

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

